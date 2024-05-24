Twitter
Will your Aadhaar Card become invalid after June 14 if not updated? Here's what UIDAI has to say

There have been some reports which claim that if your Aadhaar card hasn't been updated in the last 10 years, it will become invalid after June 14, 2024

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : May 24, 2024, 03:50 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

    Recently, many reports about Aadhaar cards have been circulating on various social media platforms. These reports claim that if your Aadhaar card hasn't been updated in the last 10 years, it will become invalid after June 14, 2024. This has left many people wondering if they will be able to use their Aadhaar cards after this date.

    Notably, there is no need to worry as these claims are false. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has provided several updates regarding Aadhaar card renewal. According to UIDAI, if you haven't updated your Aadhaar card in the past 10 years, you can update it for free until June 14 through the UIDAI portal. This service is available online and at Aadhaar centres.

    To update your Aadhaar card, you can visit the UIDAI website or an Aadhaar centre. While there is no charge for updating your Aadhaar online via the UIDAI portal, updating it at an Aadhaar centre will cost you Rs 50.

    UIDAI has also clarified that your Aadhaar card will not become invalid after June 14. It will remain valid and usable as before. The only change is that the free update facility will no longer be available after this date.

    Therefore, it is advisable to not pay attention to the false news circulating on social media. Your Aadhaar card will continue to be valid, and there is no need for panic.

