Bollywood

British TV host calls Priyanka Chopra 'Chianca Chop Free', angry fans say 'this is huge disrespect'; video goes viral

Here's how Priyanka Chopra's fans reacted after British TV host Andi Peters misprounounced her name as 'Chianca Chop Free' on live TV.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 24, 2024, 04:18 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

British TV host calls Priyanka Chopra 'Chianca Chop Free', angry fans say 'this is huge disrespect'; video goes viral
Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
After starring in multiple Hollywood films such as Baywatch and The Matrix Resurrections among others, Priyanka Chopra has made a name for herself in the world cinema and her fans are now spread across globally. The same fans are now enraged after a video from a British TV show has gone viral, in which the host of the show mispronouned the actress's name as 'Chianca Chop Free'.

The clip originally aired in March on the Good Morning Britain show, when the British TV host Andi Peters went to the Madame Tussauds museum and interacted with Adil Ray and Charlotte Hawkins, the show's hosts. As Andi Peters stood next to Priyanka's wax statue at the museum, he mispronounced her name as, "Chianca Chop Free". Adil quickly corrected him and said, "Honestly, Andi. If you're going to stand next to somebody at least work out what their name is. That's Priyanka Chopra, the Indian Bollywood actress who is now a massive star in America."

As the clip went viral on social media, Priyanka's fans reacted to the same. One of her fans said "This is huge respect not only for the pronunciation because anyone can have a mistake, but here it was not a mistake, he is doing it on purpose", while another added, "Someone needs to tell Andi Peters at least Priyanka Chopra has earned her place in Madame Tussaud’s because he hasn’t."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the spy action thriller series Citadel with Game of Thrones-fame Richard Madden last year. She also appeared in the American romantic comedy Love Again in 2023. Her next release is the Hollywood film Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. 

