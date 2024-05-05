In candid rapid fire, Rahul Gandhi reveals why white T-shirts are his signature attire, watch

As campaigning for the remaining phases of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections intensifies, Rahul Gandhi shares candid reflections on the process, emphasizing the importance of ideology and transparency.

With the Lok Sabha elections 2024 progressing into its remaining phases, political leaders are intensifying their efforts to secure support from the masses ahead of the crucial voting days. Among these leaders is Rahul Gandhi, a prominent figure in the Congress party, who has been actively engaging in rallies and meetings. Amidst his campaign trail, he took a moment to share some candid reflections on the nature of campaigning and its significance to him.

In a recent post on social media platform X, Gandhi shared a 2-minute-long video capturing snippets of his activities during a day of campaigning in Karnataka. In the video, he can be seen engaging in light-hearted rapid-fire questions and discussions with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Captioning the post, Gandhi wrote, "A day campaigning in Karnataka. Some light rapid fire questions and some very illustrious company."

When asked about his thoughts on campaigning, Gandhi humorously remarked that the best part for him is "when it ends." Reflecting on the duration of his current campaign, which has spanned nearly 70 days, he emphasized the rigorous nature of political engagements, particularly citing his previous Bharat Jodo Yatra. Despite the challenges, he expressed a fondness for delivering speeches as they prompt reflection on the country's needs.

In the video, Gandhi posed a question to Kharge regarding the positives and negatives of campaigning. Kharge responded by emphasizing the inherent goodness in working for the betterment of the country, highlighting the satisfaction derived from countering forces detrimental to national interests.

During a conversation with Siddaramaiah, Gandhi delved into the significance of ideology versus power in politics. Siddaramaiah stressed the enduring importance of ideology, emphasizing its role in shaping policies and garnering public support. Kharge echoed this sentiment, underscoring the sacrifices made by leaders in upholding ideological principles.

In agreement, Gandhi emphasized the necessity for political organizations to adhere to a clear ideological framework, advocating for a pro-poor, pro-women, and inclusive approach. He asserted that political battles, whether at the organizational or national level, ultimately revolve around ideological principles.

Switching gears, Gandhi addressed a lighthearted inquiry regarding his preference for white T-shirts, a signature aspect of his attire during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Responding with characteristic simplicity, he attributed his choice to transparency and a lack of concern for fashion, preferring simplicity in clothing.

The Lok Sabha elections are set to proceed with the third phase scheduled for May 7, followed by subsequent phases on May 13, 20, 25, and June 1. The election results are slated to be announced on June 4.