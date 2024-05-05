In candid rapid fire, Rahul Gandhi reveals why white T-shirts are his signature attire, watch

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

People linked to organised crime in Punjab welcomed in Canada: EAM S Jaishankar

Viral video: Man's adorable cuddling session with baby donkey will make your day

Meet star whose director abandoned his debut film, had no work for years, became alcoholic, then gave Rs 900-crore hit

'They unilaterally took some measures': EAM Jaishankar on new Nepal 100 rupee currency

Meet Ice Cream Lady of India, who built Rs 6000 crore company, started with small investment of Rs…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

People linked to organised crime in Punjab welcomed in Canada: EAM S Jaishankar

Viral video: Man's adorable cuddling session with baby donkey will make your day

Meet star whose director abandoned his debut film, had no work for years, became alcoholic, then gave Rs 900-crore hit

10 ways turmeric can improve gut health

8 worst plane crashes in the history of aviation

10 breathtaking images of cosmic spectacles shared by NASA

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

'Baap re baap': Imtiaz Ali reveals Diljit Dosanjh was scandalised by old women's 'vulgar' improvisation on Chamkila set

Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli's RCB in her first public appearance after son Akaay's birth, photos go viral

Viewers spot major inaccuracies in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: 'Netflix thought it was India's answer to...'

HomeViral

Viral

In candid rapid fire, Rahul Gandhi reveals why white T-shirts are his signature attire, watch

As campaigning for the remaining phases of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections intensifies, Rahul Gandhi shares candid reflections on the process, emphasizing the importance of ideology and transparency.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 05, 2024, 12:47 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

With the Lok Sabha elections 2024 progressing into its remaining phases, political leaders are intensifying their efforts to secure support from the masses ahead of the crucial voting days. Among these leaders is Rahul Gandhi, a prominent figure in the Congress party, who has been actively engaging in rallies and meetings. Amidst his campaign trail, he took a moment to share some candid reflections on the nature of campaigning and its significance to him.

In a recent post on social media platform X, Gandhi shared a 2-minute-long video capturing snippets of his activities during a day of campaigning in Karnataka. In the video, he can be seen engaging in light-hearted rapid-fire questions and discussions with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Captioning the post, Gandhi wrote, "A day campaigning in Karnataka. Some light rapid fire questions and some very illustrious company."

When asked about his thoughts on campaigning, Gandhi humorously remarked that the best part for him is "when it ends." Reflecting on the duration of his current campaign, which has spanned nearly 70 days, he emphasized the rigorous nature of political engagements, particularly citing his previous Bharat Jodo Yatra. Despite the challenges, he expressed a fondness for delivering speeches as they prompt reflection on the country's needs.

In the video, Gandhi posed a question to Kharge regarding the positives and negatives of campaigning. Kharge responded by emphasizing the inherent goodness in working for the betterment of the country, highlighting the satisfaction derived from countering forces detrimental to national interests.

During a conversation with Siddaramaiah, Gandhi delved into the significance of ideology versus power in politics. Siddaramaiah stressed the enduring importance of ideology, emphasizing its role in shaping policies and garnering public support. Kharge echoed this sentiment, underscoring the sacrifices made by leaders in upholding ideological principles.

In agreement, Gandhi emphasized the necessity for political organizations to adhere to a clear ideological framework, advocating for a pro-poor, pro-women, and inclusive approach. He asserted that political battles, whether at the organizational or national level, ultimately revolve around ideological principles.

Switching gears, Gandhi addressed a lighthearted inquiry regarding his preference for white T-shirts, a signature aspect of his attire during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Responding with characteristic simplicity, he attributed his choice to transparency and a lack of concern for fashion, preferring simplicity in clothing.

The Lok Sabha elections are set to proceed with the third phase scheduled for May 7, followed by subsequent phases on May 13, 20, 25, and June 1. The election results are slated to be announced on June 4.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Specially-abled girl’s energetic dance to Bollywood song wows internet, watch

Man dances with horse carrying groom in viral video, internet loves it

DNA TV Show: Why Rahul Gandhi chose Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat over Amethi

Meet Ice Cream Lady of India, who built Rs 6000 crore company, started with small investment of Rs…

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress picks Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli, KL Sharma from Amethi

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement