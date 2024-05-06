Twitter
Prajwal Revanna Sex Scandal Case: Several women left home amid fear after clips surfaced, claims report

The allegations against Prajwal, grandson of HD Deve Gowda, come amidst his bid for re-election as the sitting MP from Hassan

Shivam Verma

Updated : May 06, 2024, 10:30 AM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

Recent revelations of alleged sexual assaults by JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna have sent shockwaves through Karnataka’s Hassan district, prompting several women to flee their homes in fear, according to an Indian Express report.

The allegations against Prajwal, grandson of HD Deve Gowda, come amidst his bid for re-election as the sitting MP from Hassan.

The situation escalated when Prajwal's father, HD Revanna, was arrested in connection with the abduction of a woman. The woman was allegedly prevented from approaching the Special Investigation Team (SIT) tasked with probing the allegations.

According to the report, residents in the district expressed fear of repercussions for speaking out against the influential family. The first complaint against Prajwal was filed on April 28 by a woman who worked as a house help at Revanna’s residence. Since then, several families have reportedly left the area due to concerns for their safety.

The distressing ordeal has impacted many women associated with the JD(S), with reports of them deleting social media photos with Prajwal and facing scrutiny from their families. The release of video clips revealing the women’s identities has further exacerbated the situation, leading to more families fleeing the district, the report further stated.

The district remains in turmoil as investigations continue, with questions arising about who else might be implicated in the scandal.

