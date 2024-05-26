Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man who cracked state PCS, then UPSC exam to become IPS officer, resigned from job due to...

This man started business in 1970, got Padma Shri in 2023, had whopping net worth of...

'Didn't like the way....': Kevin Pietersen slams Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of mega IPL 2024 final

Dalljiet Kaur says her husband Nikhil Patel denies their marriage, deletes post later: 'Keh rahe hain vo...'

IPL 2024 Final KKR vs SRH: How much prize money winner and runners-up will get?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Don't want to take...': Neeraj Chopra issues clarification for skipping Ostrava Golden Spike meet

Meet man who cracked state PCS, then UPSC exam to become IPS officer, resigned from job due to...

This man started business in 1970, got Padma Shri in 2023, had whopping net worth of...

Effective home remedies to remove facial hair

6 actors who rejected Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

10 must-watch Bollywood films with love triangles

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP or Congress, Who Has The Upper Hand In Karnataka? |LS Polls |INDIA |NDA

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Made in Rs 1 crore, this classic was shot in 40 days, director made film to battle depression, movie inspired 6 remakes

Meet Amitabh, Rajinikanth, Mithun's heroine, who started working at 14, quit acting at peak of her career, is now...

Dance Deewane: Gaurav-Nithin reveal their inspiration, wish to take India to international level after winning show

HomeSports

Sports

'Don't want to take...': Neeraj Chopra issues clarification for skipping Ostrava Golden Spike meet

The organizers of the Ostrava meet had initially stated that the 26-year-old had to withdraw due to a muscular injury.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 26, 2024, 06:12 PM IST

'Don't want to take...': Neeraj Chopra issues clarification for skipping Ostrava Golden Spike meet
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has provided clarification for his decision to skip the Ostrava Golden Spike 2024 athletics meet in Czechia, which is set to begin on May 28. The organizers of the Ostrava meet had initially stated that the 26-year-old had to withdraw due to a muscular injury. However, Chopra has clarified that his withdrawal is a precautionary measure, with the Paris Olympics 2024 in mind.

In his statement on Sunday, May 26, Chopra explained that he experienced discomfort in his adductor during training and chose not to exacerbate the issue with the Olympic Games just a few months away. This decision was made to prioritize his long-term health and performance at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

"Hello everyone! Following a recent throwing session, I decided not to compete in Ostrava as I felt something in my adductor. I have had problems with it in the past and pushing it at this stage can lead to injury. Just to clarify, I am not injured but I don't want to take any risk during the Olympic year so had to take this decision. Once I feel it's fully recovered, I will get back to competitions. Thank you for your support," Chopra wrote on his X account.

The Indian athlete has been replaced by Julian Weber in the upcoming competition. Weber will be competing alongside the local favorite Jakub Vadlejch, who is the defending champion at both the Diamond League and Golden Spike Meet, as well as Grenada's Anderson Peters.

Chopra recently finished just 0.02 meters behind Vadlejch in the Diamond League Doha meet, securing second place. Vadlejch will be aiming to maintain his dominance in the absence of his toughest competitor, Chopra, who missed the Ostrava meet last year due to a muscle injury.

Before the Olympics, Chopra will be participating in the Paavo Nurumi Games in Finland on June 18, following his gold medal win at the Federation Cup in India earlier this month.

Also read| 'Didn't like the way....': Kevin Pietersen slams Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of mega IPL 2024 final

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 36 runs, to face Kolkata Knight Riders in final

Odisha Board 10th Result 2024 today: BSE Odisha Matric result 2024 to be declared shortly at bseodisha.ac.in

104-year-old woman finds 5-foot alligator outside her home, video goes viral

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 6: Voting in 58 seats today, check full list of key candidates, constituencies

This is world's first airline for dogs, here's how much it will cost

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement