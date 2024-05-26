Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man who cracked state PCS, then UPSC exam to become IPS officer, resigned from job due to...

This man started business in 1970, got Padma Shri in 2023, had whopping net worth of...

'Didn't like the way....': Kevin Pietersen slams Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of mega IPL 2024 final

Dalljiet Kaur says her husband Nikhil Patel denies their marriage, deletes post later: 'Keh rahe hain vo...'

IPL 2024 Final KKR vs SRH: How much prize money winner and runners-up will get?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Don't want to take...': Neeraj Chopra issues clarification for skipping Ostrava Golden Spike meet

Meet man who cracked state PCS, then UPSC exam to become IPS officer, resigned from job due to...

This man started business in 1970, got Padma Shri in 2023, had whopping net worth of...

Effective home remedies to remove facial hair

6 actors who rejected Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

10 must-watch Bollywood films with love triangles

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP or Congress, Who Has The Upper Hand In Karnataka? |LS Polls |INDIA |NDA

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Made in Rs 1 crore, this classic was shot in 40 days, director made film to battle depression, movie inspired 6 remakes

Meet Amitabh, Rajinikanth, Mithun's heroine, who started working at 14, quit acting at peak of her career, is now...

Dance Deewane: Gaurav-Nithin reveal their inspiration, wish to take India to international level after winning show

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Didn't like the way....': Kevin Pietersen slams Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of mega IPL 2024 final

Pietersen highlighted that SRH faltered under pressure due to a series of poor decisions made by Pat Cummins.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 26, 2024, 05:14 PM IST

'Didn't like the way....': Kevin Pietersen slams Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of mega IPL 2024 final
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has expressed his confidence in Kolkata Knight Riders to secure their third IPL title. He believes that they are the favorites to win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the upcoming summit clash on Sunday. Kolkata Knight Riders have already emerged victorious against Sunrisers twice this season, first during the league stage and more recently in the qualifier 1. The Purple Army concluded the league stage at the top of the table, having only suffered three defeats this season.

During qualifier 1 in Ahmedabad, the Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to put up a fight against the Kolkata Knight Riders and lost the one-sided battle. As a result, they will now feel added pressure in the final as they attempt to overcome the ghosts of their recent past.

Former cricketer Kevin Pietersen highlighted that SRH succumbed under pressure, particularly due to Pat Cummins making a series of poor decisions. These errors allowed KKR to dominate the tie in Ahmedabad.

"I didn't like the way the Sunrisers threw in the towel the other evening in Ahmedabad, and I think it's going to put them on the back foot for the start on Sunday. The way they just finished that game off, Pat Cummins gave Travis Head the ball, and Shreyas Iyer just went bang, bang, bang. It'll give KKR a lot of confidence going into the finals knowing that they've already beaten SRH a couple of days ago," Pietersen said on Star Sports.

In 2016, Hyderabad emerged victorious in the IPL under the leadership of David Warner. Now, it is Pat Cummins' turn to follow in his countryman's footsteps. The Sunrisers Hyderabad team made a significant investment of INR 20.5 crore in Cummins during the IPL 2024 auction. This decision was influenced by Cummins' recent successes in leading Australia to victory in the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup. Winning the IPL title would further solidify his reputation as a successful captain.

"So it's going to be really hard for the Sunrisers to get up, but I think they will because they won the SA20, so they know how to win. They've got a structure that knows how to win, and when you've got that belief within the franchise, that belief within the ownership, then momentum has its own way. I'm actually very, very happy that SRH got into the final just because of what they've done for the game of cricket in the last eight to nine weeks. I think it is absolutely right that the Sunrisers are in this final," he added.

Also read| IPL 2024 Final KKR vs SRH: How much prize money winner and runners-up will get?

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 36 runs, to face Kolkata Knight Riders in final

Odisha Board 10th Result 2024 today: BSE Odisha Matric result 2024 to be declared shortly at bseodisha.ac.in

104-year-old woman finds 5-foot alligator outside her home, video goes viral

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 6: Voting in 58 seats today, check full list of key candidates, constituencies

This is world's first airline for dogs, here's how much it will cost

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement