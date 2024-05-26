Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi children's hospital fire: Owner arrested after seven newborns killed in incident

Meet IAS officer, son of grocery store owner, who left Rs 25 lakh job to crack UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR..

'Don't want to take...': Neeraj Chopra issues clarification for skipping Ostrava Golden Spike meet

Hamas launches missile targetting Tel Aviv, central Israel for first time in nine months, watch video here

Meet specially-abled man who once took loan to open photostat shop, built 2 companies worth Rs 1000 crore, Rs 800 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IAS officer, son of grocery store owner, who left Rs 25 lakh job to crack UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR..

Aryan Khan celebrates wrap-up of directorial debut Stardom, Bobby Deol joins bash, videos go viral: Watch

'Don't want to take...': Neeraj Chopra issues clarification for skipping Ostrava Golden Spike meet

8 healthy alternatives of ice cream

Players to reach IPL final as captain and head coach

These mughal kings had hindu mothers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP or Congress, Who Has The Upper Hand In Karnataka? |LS Polls |INDIA |NDA

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Aryan Khan celebrates wrap-up of directorial debut Stardom, Bobby Deol joins bash, videos go viral: Watch

Made in Rs 1 crore, this classic was shot in 40 days, director made film to battle depression, movie inspired 6 remakes

Meet Amitabh, Rajinikanth, Mithun's heroine, who started working at 14, quit acting at peak of her career, is now...

HomeIndia

India

Delhi children's hospital fire: Owner arrested after seven newborns killed in incident

The man had been on the run since the fire outbreak late on Saturday night.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 26, 2024, 06:34 PM IST

Delhi children's hospital fire: Owner arrested after seven newborns killed in incident
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Police arrested the owner of the east Delhi children's hospital where a fire killed seven newborns, officials said on Sunday. Dr Naveen Kichi had been on the run since the fire outbreak late on Saturday, they said.
Delhi Fire Services officials said a blaze erupted at the Baby Care New Born Hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar area around 11:30 pm on Saturday and spread to two adjacent buildings.

Twelve newborns were rescued from the facility but seven of them died. Five babies are undergoing treatment at another hospital, they said. Delhi Police has booked him under sections 336 (act endangering life of personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC at Vivek Vihar police station.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

READ | Hamas launches missile targetting Tel Aviv, central Israel for first time in nine months, watch video here

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi-NCR Heatwave: Delhi maximum temperature may hit 48°C, IMD issues red alert

Meet actress who worked at coffee shop, refused to work with Salman at 16; is more popular than Shah Rukh, Deepika, Alia

18-year-old woman from UP meets King Charles, wins prestigious royal award in London

Bhuvan Bam trademarks his character Titu Mama for BB Ki Vines universe: 'This property belongs to me'

Israeli PM Netanyahu set to address joint session of US Congress amid rising tensions over Gaza conflict

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement