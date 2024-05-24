Meet man, IIT alumnus who left high-paying Google job to start own business now worth Rs 2081 crore, he is from...

Rahul Garg is the founder of Moglix, a B2B e-commerce platform that facilitates the online trading of industrial and MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) goods. Rahul's journey from a high-paying job at Google to establishing his own business is inspiring and today, his company is valued at Rs 2,081 crore.

Rahul belongs to Faridabad in Haryana and is an alumnus of Apeejay School and Carmel Convent. His father SK Garg was an Executive Director at C&S Electric and his mother was a homemaker. Rahul Garg was conferred with the Scholar of Excellence award for securing the top position in his batch at ISB, Hyderabad. He completed his engineering degree in Electronics from IIT Kanpur and also holds an MBA from ISB. Rahul worked at Google for several years, where he served as the Head of AdX for India, Southeast Asia, and Korea, before founding Moglix.

Rahul started Moglix with the aim of transforming the traditional supply chain. The company provides comprehensive solutions for businesses to purchase and manage industrial products. Entering the local market posed several challenges, but Moglix secured its first order for safety shoes from Chennai. A major milestone in the company's journey was on January 25, 2022, when Moglix raised $250 million in a Series F funding round.

Rahul Garg has received numerous accolades for his entrepreneurial journey. He was listed in Fortune's 40 Under 40 and received the Business World Young Entrepreneur Award at the Young Entrepreneur Summit and Awards in 2018. In 2019, he was honored with the Entrepreneur of the Year award at the Entrepreneur India Congress and Awards. Currently, Rahul serves as the Co-Chairman of the CII Unicorn Forum and heads the CII Delhi Startup Committee.