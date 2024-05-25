Meet first Indian actress to win acting honour at Cannes; social media changed her life, she is…

Twitter
Know all about the first Indian actress to win an acting honour at Cannes Film Festival.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 25, 2024, 02:26 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Anasuya Sengupta (Image: Instagram)
Many filmmakers nowadays are quite active on social media and are giving chance to the new actors looking at the social media profiles. One such actress, whose life changed through social media, has now created history by winning top acting honour at Cannes. 

The actress we are talking about got her life changing opportunity from Facebook and has dedicated her award at 77th Cannes Film Festival to the 'queer community and other marginalised communities.'. She is none other than Anasuya Sengupta. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Anasuya Sengupta is one of the leading stars of Bulgarian director Konstantin Bojanov's Hindi-language movie The Shameless. The actress has created history by bagging the Best Actress award in the Un Certain Regard category at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. 

In her acceptance speech on Friday, Sengupta dedicated the award to “to the queer community and other marginalised communities" for bravely fighting for their rights all around the world. “You don’t have to be queer to fight for equality, you don’t have to be colonised to know that colonising is pathetic, we just need to be very, very decent human beings," the actor said.

Who is Anasuya Sengupta? 
Anasuya Sengupta is a production designer-turned-actress, who made her debut in a suporting role in Anjan Dutta's 2009 film Madly Bangalee and then shifted to Mumbai from Kolkata in 2013 and started working as a production designer. As a production deigner, she worked on projects like Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher-starrer Saat Uchakkey, Ali Fazal-starrer Forget Me Not and also lent her visual expertise to Netfliz show Masaba Masaba. 

Anasuya told My Kolkata how she got cast in The Shameless and revealed that one day she got a request from her Facebook friend Bojanobv to audition for a role in his Hindi film. In one of her Instagram posts, Anasuya wrote, “In June 2020 Konstantin wrote to me saying he was interested in seeing me test for a principal character in his upcoming feature, The Shamelss. My first response… why?" However, when she sent the audition tape, the filmmaker liked it at one shot and gave her the role which has now won her accolade at Cannes Film Festival. 

The Shameless, which had its premiere at Cannes on May 17, and forays into a dark, disturbing world of exploitation and misery in which two sex workers, one who bears the scars of her line of work, the other a young girl days away from ritual initiation, forge a bond and seek to throw off their shackles. The film also stars Mita Vashisht, Tanmay Dhanania, Rohit Kokate and Auroshikha Dey in key roles.

