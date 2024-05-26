Twitter
Education

CHSE Odisha board Result 2024: Class 12 results DECLARED; check direct link, steps to download

The class 12 results of Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams of the annual Plus II examinations have been announced on Sunday.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : May 26, 2024, 05:03 PM IST

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has released the Odisha Class 12 results 2024 today (May 26). Students who have appeared for the board examination can check the results on the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in. The results of Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams of annual Plus II examinations have been declared today.

CHSE Odisha Class 12 results: Here’s how to check and download

  • Go to the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click the Odisha 12th Result 2024 link 
  • A new page will appear where candidates will need to enter their login details.
  • Click on ‘submit’ and view your results on the screen.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of it for future reference.

The final exams for Odisha's CHSE Class 12 were conducted in two parts between February 16 and March 20. Around 3.84 lakh students appeared for the examination at 1,160 different centers spread across the state.

The results of the Class 10 board examinations were also released today. The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha declared the class 10 results at 10 AM.

