Entertainment

Watch: Anasuya Sengupta says 'I just want to go back to family and rest' as she returns after historic Cannes win

Anasuya Sengupta expressed her gratitude and excitement, saying, "It feels great. I just want to go back to the family and take a rest for two days."

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 26, 2024, 02:59 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Watch: Anasuya Sengupta says 'I just want to go back to family and rest' as she returns after historic Cannes win
Anasuya Sengupta (Credit: ANI)
Actor Anasuya Sengupta, who won the Best Actress award at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for her role in Konstantin Bojanov's The Shameless, received a warm welcome upon her arrival at Delhi airport. Sengupta, originally from Kolkata, is the first Indian actor to achieve this honour.

She expressed her gratitude and excitement, saying, "It feels great. I just want to go back to the family and take a rest for two days. I will be back after that. I want to thank everyone." Sengupta's historic win marks a significant milestone not only in her career but also for Indian cinema on the global stage.

Executive produced by Deepti Chawla, 'The Shameless' is a film that competed in the Un Certain Regard section of the 77th Cannes Film Festival, and was widely acclaimed. The film narrates Renuka's (Sengupta) harrowing yet empowering journey as she escapes a brothel in Delhi after killing a police officer, and explores her complex relationship with her love interest, played by Omara Shetty.

In her acceptance speech, Sengupta dedicated the award to marginalized communities worldwide, stating, "This is for the queer community everywhere, and all other marginalized communities all over the world, for bravely fighting a fight they shouldn't have to fight."

She also highlighted the importance of diverse perspectives in filmmaking, adding, "More female gaze is the way forward, and the browner the better." The 77th Cannes Film Festival has been a momentous event for India, with filmmaker Payal Kapadia's drama 'All We Imagine as Light' winning the prestigious Grand Prix award. This marks the first time in three decades that an Indian film has received such an honour, and it is the first ever by an Indian woman director in the festival's main competition.

Additionally, Shyam Benegal's classic 'Manthan' had a special screening, celebrating nearly 48 years since its original release. Indian celebrities and influencers also made a significant impact on the red carpet, further underscoring India's growing influence in global cinema.

Adding to the triumph of Indian cinema at Cannes 2024, two Indian films won top honours in the La Cinef Selection. 'Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know,' a Kannada short film directed by Chidananda Naik, secured first place, while 'Bunnyhood,' directed by Mansi Maheshwari, claimed third place.

As the 77th Cannes Film Festival concluded on May 25, it marked a significant milestone for Indian cinema on the global stage. The Cannes Film Festival started on May 14. Greta Gerwig was the jury president this year. Other members included Lily Gladstone, Kore-eda Hirokazu, Eva Green, Ebru Ceylan, Juan Antonio Bayona, Nadine Labaki, and Omar Sy.

(WitH inputs from ANI)

