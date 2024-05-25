Twitter
Mukesh Ambani's son Anant is younger than Radhika Merchant, Akash younger than Shloka, check age difference

The celebrations continue with another pre-wedding event planned between May 28 and 30 on a cruise off the coast of South France, leading up to the wedding set for July 10 to 12.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : May 25, 2024, 05:48 PM IST

    Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, is once again in the limelight for his second pre-wedding bash with Radhika Merchant, daughter of billionaire industrialist Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare. The first pre-wedding bash generated significant buzz, with photos of the couple quickly going viral on social media.

    Interestingly, Radhika Merchant is older than Anant Ambani by almost a year. Born on December 18, 1994, in Gujarat, Radhika is a year older than Anant, who was born on April 10, 1995. This age difference, however, has not overshadowed their long-standing friendship and connection.

    On a related note, Shloka Mehta, born on July 11, 1990, is also a year older than Akash Ambani, whose birth date is October 23, 1991.

    Now, talking about Radhika-Anant, Radhika, a close family friend since childhood, is recognized not only for her familial ties but also for her accomplishments and interests. She completed her early education at Mumbai’s Ecole Mondiale World School and BD Somani International School before graduating in Political Science from New York University in 2017. A passionate classical dancer, Radhika trained for eight years in Bharatanatyam under Guru Bhavana Thakkar at Mumbai’s Shree Nibha Arts Academy. Her Arangetram ceremony, a significant milestone in classical dance, was hosted by Mukesh and Nita Ambani in May 2022.

    Anant and Radhika’s engagement took place at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, in December 2022, followed by a grand ceremony at Antilia, the Ambani residence, in January 2023. Their pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar from March 1 to 3 featured a star-studded guest list, including global tech CEOs like Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates, Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, and performances by Rihanna and Diljit Dosanjh.

    The celebrations continue with another pre-wedding event planned between May 28 and 30 on a cruise off the coast of South France, leading up to the wedding set for July 10 to 12. 

