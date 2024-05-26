Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Janhvi Kapoor opens up on paparazzi culture, says every celebrity has a ration card: 'Agar aapka price high ho...'

Delhi children's hospital fire: Owner arrested after seven newborns killed in incident

Meet IAS officer, son of grocery store owner, who left Rs 25 lakh job to crack UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR..

Aryan Khan is joined by Bobby Deol, cuts the cake at wrap party of directorial debut Stardom, fans love his 'rare' smile

'Don't want to take...': Neeraj Chopra issues clarification for skipping Ostrava Golden Spike meet

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Janhvi Kapoor opens up on paparazzi culture, says every celebrity has a ration card: 'Agar aapka price high ho...'

Meet IAS officer, son of grocery store owner, who left Rs 25 lakh job to crack UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR..

Aryan Khan is joined by Bobby Deol, cuts the cake at wrap party of directorial debut Stardom, fans love his 'rare' smile

Countries with most non vegetarian population

Warning signs of fatty liver disease in women

Players to score century in IPL final

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP or Congress, Who Has The Upper Hand In Karnataka? |LS Polls |INDIA |NDA

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Janhvi Kapoor opens up on paparazzi culture, says every celebrity has a ration card: 'Agar aapka price high ho...'

Aryan Khan is joined by Bobby Deol, cuts the cake at wrap party of directorial debut Stardom, fans love his 'rare' smile

Made in Rs 1 crore, this classic was shot in 40 days, director made film to battle depression, movie inspired 6 remakes

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Aryan Khan is joined by Bobby Deol, cuts the cake at wrap party of directorial debut Stardom, fans love his 'rare' smile

Aryan Khan celebrated the completion of his directorial debut series Stardom with cast and crew. Fans noticed Aryan's smile, and they're going gaga over it.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 26, 2024, 07:35 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Aryan Khan is joined by Bobby Deol, cuts the cake at wrap party of directorial debut Stardom, fans love his 'rare' smile
Aryan Khan- Bobby Deol
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan has finished his directorial debut series, Stardom, and he celebrated the occasion with a wrap-up party. Fans of the superstar have shared videos and photos from the bash, and it's going viral on the internet. Aryan celebrated the completion of his series, with his cast and the crew. Bobby Deol, who is an integral part of the show also attended the bash and was seen cheering for him. 

In a video, Aryan is seen cutting a three-tiered cake, while the attendees hoot for him. Aryan stood before a large backdrop that featured posters of SRK's films such as Zero, Main Hoon Na, and Om Shanti Om. All these titles are produced by the actor's home production Red Chillies Entertainment. Even Aryan's six-episode series is backed by SRK and Gauri Khan's home production. In a photo from the bash, Bobby Deol is captured hugging Aryan with love. A fan account shared the video with the caption, "Aryan Khan's cast & crew has wrapped up His Directorial Debut Project titled - STARDOM!"  

Apart from this video, there are other short clips from the bash that went viral in no time. In one of the clips, Aryan was seen smiling, and netizens went gaga over this rare moment. "He is smiling, such a rarity," wrote a fan. Another fan wrote, "Wrap party of Aryan‘s debut project. He looks so happy! Can’t wait to see their work on screen." One of the fans wrote, "Mera Raja Beta... so proud of you Aryan fills my heart seeing how Hardworking you are just like Papa. Making a series is even tougher than film... you did it on your first attempt! Congratulations beta, May Allah give you all the success of this world @iamsrk." 

While working on Stardom, Aryan also directed ads for his luxury streetwear brand D'yavol X. While speaking to GQ, Aryan talked about collaborating with his father for the brand. Aryan called working with Shah Rukh "a pleasure and a learning experience." Aryan further shared his observation about Khan's work ethic, and 'wealth of knowledge', "People talk about his work ethic, but experiencing it first-hand was really exciting. He has a wealth of knowledge, which makes my job easier. Some things that would take me some time to wrap my head around were seamless for him. Our brand is edgy, so he’s around to keep some semblance of sanity and respectability, otherwise, there could be too much madness."

Furthermore, Aryan called the collaboration of father-son as 'an interesting balance' "I have a more contemporary way of thinking; my father brings a dose of maturity into it. Having perspectives from both ends allows the brand to align with our collective vision as well, which is to appeal and cater to everyone, from a 10-year-old to a 70-year-old."

Read: This iconic film was made on suggestion by former Prime Minister, was rejected by Rajesh Khanna, Shashi Kapoor, earned..

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet superstar who faced casting couch at 17, was asked to 'compromise', wear a bikini for shoot, she is now..

Aryan Khan is joined by Bobby Deol, cuts the cake at wrap party of directorial debut Stardom, fans love his 'rare' smile

Meghalaya Board Result 2024 DECLARED: MBOSE HSSLC Arts results available at megresults.nic.in, direct link here

Meet brothers who began as shopkeepers, bought Vijay Mallya's sinking company, built it into Rs 68000 firm, net worth...

TBSE Result 2024: Tripura Board Class 10, 12 results DECLARED, direct link here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement