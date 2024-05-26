Aryan Khan is joined by Bobby Deol, cuts the cake at wrap party of directorial debut Stardom, fans love his 'rare' smile

Aryan Khan celebrated the completion of his directorial debut series Stardom with cast and crew. Fans noticed Aryan's smile, and they're going gaga over it.

Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan has finished his directorial debut series, Stardom, and he celebrated the occasion with a wrap-up party. Fans of the superstar have shared videos and photos from the bash, and it's going viral on the internet. Aryan celebrated the completion of his series, with his cast and the crew. Bobby Deol, who is an integral part of the show also attended the bash and was seen cheering for him.

In a video, Aryan is seen cutting a three-tiered cake, while the attendees hoot for him. Aryan stood before a large backdrop that featured posters of SRK's films such as Zero, Main Hoon Na, and Om Shanti Om. All these titles are produced by the actor's home production Red Chillies Entertainment. Even Aryan's six-episode series is backed by SRK and Gauri Khan's home production. In a photo from the bash, Bobby Deol is captured hugging Aryan with love. A fan account shared the video with the caption, "Aryan Khan's cast & crew has wrapped up His Directorial Debut Project titled - STARDOM!"

STARDOM WRAP PARTY

Apart from this video, there are other short clips from the bash that went viral in no time. In one of the clips, Aryan was seen smiling, and netizens went gaga over this rare moment. "He is smiling, such a rarity," wrote a fan. Another fan wrote, "Wrap party of Aryan‘s debut project. He looks so happy! Can’t wait to see their work on screen." One of the fans wrote, "Mera Raja Beta... so proud of you Aryan fills my heart seeing how Hardworking you are just like Papa. Making a series is even tougher than film... you did it on your first attempt! Congratulations beta, May Allah give you all the success of this world @iamsrk."

While working on Stardom, Aryan also directed ads for his luxury streetwear brand D'yavol X. While speaking to GQ, Aryan talked about collaborating with his father for the brand. Aryan called working with Shah Rukh "a pleasure and a learning experience." Aryan further shared his observation about Khan's work ethic, and 'wealth of knowledge', "People talk about his work ethic, but experiencing it first-hand was really exciting. He has a wealth of knowledge, which makes my job easier. Some things that would take me some time to wrap my head around were seamless for him. Our brand is edgy, so he’s around to keep some semblance of sanity and respectability, otherwise, there could be too much madness."

Furthermore, Aryan called the collaboration of father-son as 'an interesting balance' "I have a more contemporary way of thinking; my father brings a dose of maturity into it. Having perspectives from both ends allows the brand to align with our collective vision as well, which is to appeal and cater to everyone, from a 10-year-old to a 70-year-old."

