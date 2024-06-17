Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ratna Pathak Shah on why she works with Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal despite ideological differences: 'That's not my...'

Meet Indian genuis, who was part of Chandrayaan-3 mission team, quit ISRO after 6 years due to...

Watch: Virat Kohli goes shirtless as Team India enjoy beach volleyball ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s

Air India reacts after passenger finds metal blade in meal served in flight

Meet Aniruddh Dave, TV star who sold wines in bars, spent 57 days on hospital bed, now winning hearts in Chandu Champion

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ratna Pathak Shah on why she works with Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal despite ideological differences: 'That's not my...'

Meet Indian genuis, who was part of Chandrayaan-3 mission team, quit ISRO after 6 years due to...

Watch: Virat Kohli goes shirtless as Team India enjoy beach volleyball ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s

5 healthy fats to add in your diet 

Diabetes: 7 vegetables to lower blood sugar levels

Gout: Warning signs of high uric acid in summer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Ratna Pathak Shah on why she works with Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal despite ideological differences: 'That's not my...'

Meet Aniruddh Dave, TV star who sold wines in bars, spent 57 days on hospital bed, now winning hearts in Chandu Champion

Darshan's ex-manager Mallikarjun went missing six years ago, was accused of cheating actor of crores, vanished after...

HomeSports

Sports

Watch: Virat Kohli goes shirtless as Team India enjoy beach volleyball ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s

In the viral video, India star players Virat Kohli, Rinku Singh, and Hardik Pandya were seen shirtless alongside other teammates having fun while playing beach volleyball.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Jun 17, 2024, 05:16 PM IST

Watch: Virat Kohli goes shirtless as Team India enjoy beach volleyball ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After having an unbeaten run in the group stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, Team India was captured enjoying a game of volleyball on Barbados beach ahead of the Super 8 stage.

In the viral video, India star players Virat Kohli, Rinku Singh, and Hardik Pandya were seen shirtless alongside other teammates having fun while playing beach volleyball. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the video on X, showcasing a playful side of the Men in Blue.

Besides Kohli, Rinku, Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, and Yuzvendra Chahal, the video also features fielding coach T Dilip.

Watch the viral video here:

Speaking about India’s T20 World Cup 2024 campaign, the Men in Blue are having an unbeaten run in the tournament so far.

Under Rohit Sharma’s guidance, the team has progressed to the Super Eight stage after beating the USA, Pakistan, and Ireland in the group level. Their last match of the group stage against Canada was washed out.

The top eight teams that have qualified for the Super 8 stage have been divided into two groups for this round. Group A consists of India, Australia, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, while Group B includes the USA, England, West Indies, and South Africa.

Meanwhile, Team India will play their first Super 8 Group A match against Afghanistan on Thursday (June 20) at the Kensington Oval stadium in Barbados.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj. 

Afghanistan squad: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who became star at 17, rejected Akshay, Shah Rukh's blockbusters, disappeared from films, then became...

Paytm in talks with Zomato to sell this big business in Rs 1500 crore deal, to focus on...

Shubman Gill unfollows India captain Rohit Sharma on Instagram after....

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva shares adorable video on Instagram on Father's Day - Watch

'It's beginning...': MVA Chief Uddhav Thackeray hints at continuation of Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement