Watch: Virat Kohli goes shirtless as Team India enjoy beach volleyball ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s

In the viral video, India star players Virat Kohli, Rinku Singh, and Hardik Pandya were seen shirtless alongside other teammates having fun while playing beach volleyball.

After having an unbeaten run in the group stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, Team India was captured enjoying a game of volleyball on Barbados beach ahead of the Super 8 stage.

In the viral video, India star players Virat Kohli, Rinku Singh, and Hardik Pandya were seen shirtless alongside other teammates having fun while playing beach volleyball. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the video on X, showcasing a playful side of the Men in Blue.

Besides Kohli, Rinku, Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, and Yuzvendra Chahal, the video also features fielding coach T Dilip.

Watch the viral video here:

Speaking about India’s T20 World Cup 2024 campaign, the Men in Blue are having an unbeaten run in the tournament so far.

Under Rohit Sharma’s guidance, the team has progressed to the Super Eight stage after beating the USA, Pakistan, and Ireland in the group level. Their last match of the group stage against Canada was washed out.

The top eight teams that have qualified for the Super 8 stage have been divided into two groups for this round. Group A consists of India, Australia, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, while Group B includes the USA, England, West Indies, and South Africa.

Meanwhile, Team India will play their first Super 8 Group A match against Afghanistan on Thursday (June 20) at the Kensington Oval stadium in Barbados.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Afghanistan squad: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.

