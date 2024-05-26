Odisha 10th Result 2024 Declared: Odisha Matric results announced, direct link here

Odisha Board 10th Result 2024: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has announced the result of Odisha Board Class 10th Result 2024 today (May 26, 2024). BSE Odisha Class 10 result link is now activated. Candidates can check BSE Odisha Class 10th results on the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in. To download the results, candidates will require a roll number and date of birth.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2024: District-wise pass percentages

CUTTACK: 97.58 per cent

JAGATSINGHPUR: 97.6

KENDRAPARA: 95.77

JAJPUR: 95.92.

ANGUL: 96.63

DHENKANAL: 95.12

PURI: 96.76

KHURDA: 97.98

NAYAGARH: 96.23

BALASORE: 96.1

BHADRAK: 96.73

KEONJHAR: 94.8

MAYURBHANJ: 95.7

GAJAPATI: 97.08

GANJAM: 97.06

BOUDH: 95.49

KANDHAMAL: 96.6

KALAHANDI: 95.86

NUAPADA: 93.91

BARAGARH:97.64

SAMBALPUR: 96.73

DEOGARH: 96.71

JHARSUGUDA: 97.28

BOLANGIR: 94.39

SUBARNAPUR: 97.11

SUNDARGARH: 97.24

KORAPUT: 94.82

MALKANGIRI: 95.04

NABARANGPUR: 94.88

RAYAGADA: 96.16

If a student fails the Matric exam on their first attempt, they will be given another chance. Later this year, the Class 10 Compartment test will be held by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha. During the press conference today, the BSE Odisha 10th Compartment exam's approximate timetable and other details may be disclosed.

Odisha 10th Result 2024: Steps to download scorecard

Visit the official website, bseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in.

Go to class 10th or the HSC result page.

On the login window, provide your roll number and date of birth.

Submit and check your result

ODISHA 10th result 2024 direct link