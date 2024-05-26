Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Odisha 10th Result 2024 Declared: Odisha Matric results announced, direct link here

Delhi to Patna in 9 hours: Check route, stations timings, top speed to be...

'Let us all stand and applaud': Kiara Advani, Aditi Rao Hydari, Farah Khan hail Payal Kapadia’s win at Cannes 2024

This is world's first airline for dogs, here's how much it will cost

Woman says poha is 'worst breakfast' in now-viral post, divides internet

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This is world's first airline for dogs, here's how much it will cost

Odisha Board 10th Result 2024 today: BSE Odisha Matric result 2024 to be declared shortly at bseodisha.ac.in

Nicki Minaj arrested at Amsterdam airport over 'drugs possession'; Pink Friday 2 UK Tour cancelled

7 reasons why you should do more squats every day

8 stunning images of Earth from space shared by NASA

6 spices that lower blood sugar levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP or Congress, Who Has The Upper Hand In Karnataka? |LS Polls |INDIA |NDA

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Dance Deewane: Gaurav-Nithin reveal their inspiration, wish to take India to international level after winning show

Badshah ends decade-long feud with Honey Singh: 'I want to call it quits and...'

Adhyayan Suman reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali is directing Heeramandi 2, says second season will focus on...

HomeEducation

Education

Odisha 10th Result 2024 Declared: Odisha Matric results announced, direct link here

Candidates can check BSE Odisha Class 10th results on the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : May 26, 2024, 11:50 AM IST

Odisha 10th Result 2024 Declared: Odisha Matric results announced, direct link here
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Odisha Board 10th Result 2024: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has announced the result of Odisha Board Class 10th Result 2024 today (May 26, 2024). BSE Odisha Class 10 result link is now activated. Candidates can check BSE Odisha Class 10th results on the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in. To download the results, candidates will require a roll number and date of birth.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2024: District-wise pass percentages

  • CUTTACK: 97.58 per cent
  • JAGATSINGHPUR: 97.6
  • KENDRAPARA: 95.77
  • JAJPUR: 95.92.
  • ANGUL: 96.63
  • DHENKANAL: 95.12
  • PURI: 96.76
  • KHURDA: 97.98
  • NAYAGARH: 96.23
  • BALASORE: 96.1
  • BHADRAK: 96.73
  • KEONJHAR: 94.8
  • MAYURBHANJ: 95.7
  • GAJAPATI: 97.08
  • GANJAM: 97.06
  • BOUDH: 95.49
  • KANDHAMAL: 96.6
  • KALAHANDI: 95.86
  • NUAPADA: 93.91
  • BARAGARH:97.64
  • SAMBALPUR: 96.73
  • DEOGARH: 96.71
  • JHARSUGUDA: 97.28
  • BOLANGIR: 94.39
  • SUBARNAPUR: 97.11
  • SUNDARGARH: 97.24
  • KORAPUT: 94.82
  • MALKANGIRI: 95.04
  • NABARANGPUR: 94.88
  • RAYAGADA: 96.16

If a student fails the Matric exam on their first attempt, they will be given another chance. Later this year, the Class 10 Compartment test will be held by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha. During the press conference today, the BSE Odisha 10th Compartment exam's approximate timetable and other details may be disclosed.

Odisha 10th Result 2024: Steps to download scorecard

  • Visit the official website, bseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in.
  • Go to class 10th or the HSC result page.
  • On the login window, provide your roll number and date of birth.
  • Submit and check your result

ODISHA 10th result 2024 direct link

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meme dog Kabosu, that inspired Dogecoin, dies

Natasa Stankovic reacts to being asked about separation rumours with Hardik Pandya, video goes viral - Watch

Kajol and Prabhu Deva to reunite after 27 years in high-budget action thriller

Not Betaab, but this film marks Sunny Deol's first on-screen appearance, he was body double of...

Google Search AI overview: Here's how to dodge it and search what you want on Internet

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement