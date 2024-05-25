Twitter
Meet woman, who holds Guinness World Record for longest fingernails, hasn't cut them since 1997, she is from...

Maharashtra 10th Result 2024: MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 to be released on May 27, know how to download scorecards

Meet Guruji Mahendra Trivedi: Spiritual leader pioneering personal and professional growth through higher consciousness

Odisha Board 10th Result 2024: BSE Odisha Matric Result 2024 date, time announced, check latest update here

Maharashtra 10th Result 2024: MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 to be released on May 27, know how to download scorecards

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024: Candidates can view their Class 10 board results on the official Maharashtra board results website, mahresult.nic.in

Sonali Sharma

Updated : May 25, 2024, 03:25 PM IST

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to declare the result of Class 10 board results soon. Maharashtra Board will announce Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 on May 27 at 1 PM. Once released, Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10 scorecards will be available on the official website - mahresult.nic.in.

About fifteen lakh candidates from all over the state appeared for the Class 10 board exam this year. The dates of the Maharashtra SSC board examinations were March 1–26. At a press conference, MSBSHSE representatives will announce the Maharashtra board's class 10 results. The Maharashtra board will also reveal the compartment test results, the overall pass percentage, the pass percentage by gender, and other significant information during the press conference.

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024: Websites to check Maharashtra SSC 10th Result online

  • mahahsscboard.in
  • mahresult.nic.in
  • hscresult.mkcl.org
  • hsc.mahresults.org.in

Students must receive at least 33 percent in each subject and total to pass the Maharashtra Board SSC class 10 exams. All nine divisions of Maharashtra—Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan—will have their SSC results announced.

Odisha 10th Result 2024: Steps to download scorecards online

  • Visit bseodisha.ac.in
  • Go to the results section
  • Click on the Class 10 result link
  • Enter roll number and date of birth
  • Submit and download your marks sheet
  • Take a printout of the page
