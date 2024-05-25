Meet Carlo Acutis, tech-savvy teen to become first millennial saint of Catholic Church, he is from.....

Carlo Acutis, a tech-savvy Italian teenager and the first millennial saint of the Catholic Church, earned the moniker "God's Influencer" for his efforts in spreading faith online. Born in London on May 3, 1991, Acutis grew up in Milan, where he utilized his computer skills to manage his parish website and later a Vatican-based academy.

Carlo Acutis died of leukemia at the age of 15 in 2006. He was beatified four years ago after the Vatican confirmed a miraculous healing attributed to him: a 7-year-old boy from Brazil recovered from a rare pancreatic disease days after touching Acutis' t-shirt.

Sainthood in the Catholic Church requires at least two verified miracles. Recently, Pope Francis approved a second miracle attributed to Acutis. This miracle involved a boy who suffered severe head trauma in July 2022. Remarkably, the boy recovered after his mother prayed at Acutis' tomb, and scans showed his brain injury had disappeared.

Carlo's mother expressed her joy at the canonization, stating, “Many had prayed for this canonization. I was not an example of sanctity, but for me, Carlo was like a teacher. He was special, never a complaint, never a criticism.”

Carlo's remains are enshrined in a tomb with a glass side at the Church of Santa Maria Maggiore in Assisi, where he appears lifelike, dressed in jeans, trainers, and a sweatshirt. The site has become a pilgrimage destination for many Catholics, now also recognized as the site of his second miracle.