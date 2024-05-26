Twitter
This is world's first airline for dogs, here's how much it will cost

The airline is designed specifically for dogs, allowing them to travel comfortably alongside their human companions

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : May 26, 2024, 10:48 AM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

BARK Air, a unique new airline that caters to both humans and their dogs, has officially launched. Created by the dog toy company BARK in collaboration with a jet charter service, BARK Air promises a luxurious travel experience for dogs of all sizes and their owners. 

In a recent Instagram post, BARK Air announced that their inaugural flight took off recently, travelling from New York to Los Angeles. "At 30,000 feet, there is a flight filled with dogs," the airline wrote, emphasising that dogs are not treated as cargo but are the primary focus of the flight experience. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BARK Air (@barkair)

BARK Air stated that this initiative has been a decade in the making, aiming to offer dogs the travel experience they deserve. The company's efforts have paid off, as users praised the new service.

According to the official website, BARK Air is the world's first airline designed specifically for dogs, allowing them to travel comfortably alongside their human companions. The service includes "white paw service," which offers treats, earmuffs, and beverages for dogs. There are no restrictions on dog size or breed.

BARK Air’s plane layouts are dog-centric, enabling dogs to socialise during the flight. Each ticket includes one human companion, with additional tickets available for other passengers over 18. 

BARK Air currently offers flights between New York and Los Angeles, and New York and London, with plans to expand routes. Each flight accommodates up to 15 dogs and their humans, but only 10 tickets are sold per flight to ensure comfort. 

A domestic flight costs around $6,000 per ticket, while international flights are about $8,000. BARK Air anticipates that prices will decrease as demand grows.

