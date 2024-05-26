Bhuvan Bam trademarks his character Titu Mama for BB Ki Vines universe: 'This property belongs to me'

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam recently trademarked Titu Mama, one of his popular characters from BB Ki Vines and said that 'this property belongs to me'.

According to the Hindustan Times report, Bhuvan said, "We have been trying hard to get trademarks for all our characters because of the vision we have for our BB Ki Vines universe. This is the first step towards that, and this universe is like the Avengers for me.”

Bhuvan Bam has not only played Titu Mama on BB Ki Vines but also voiced this character in the new Hindi version of Takeshi’s Castle. He said, "“Now, with this authority, we can also do live events as Titu Mama. There is a lot of chance for plagiarism with such characters, like I have received calls saying people loved Titu Mama’s performance in Bhopal whereas I have never performed in Bhopal. This trademark is to establish that this property belongs to me now."

Bhuvan Bam applied for the trademark of Titu Mama in July 2023 and received approval last month. He has also filed for trademarks for two other characters, Sameer and Bablu ji.

He said, "You never know where your content is being circulated and how people are using it. So, it’s important to get your Intellectual Property registered. Unless you have it, you don’t have any proof to show that it belongs to you. It makes sure that no one is misled."

Bhuvan Bam, referencing AI-generated voice technology, said, "Now that I have this trademark, I will try my best to create AI around Titu Mama’s voice. It could have happened before too, but with the trademark, it becomes exclusive, no one else can do that.”

He added, “AI can deliver to a certain extent, but it cannot replace artists. They will always be superior because artists have emotions. Hopefully, we are quite far from achieving that with AI.”