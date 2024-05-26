Twitter
IMD Weather Update: Red alert issued for Delhi for 4 days, severe heatwave in these states; check full forecast

Watch: Anasuya Sengupta says 'I just want to go back to family and rest' as she returns after historic Cannes win

Bhuvan Bam trademarks his character Titu Mama for BB Ki Vines universe: 'This property belongs to me'

Delhi-NCR Heatwave: Delhi maximum temperature may hit 48°C, IMD issues red alert

Bhuvan Bam trademarks his character Titu Mama for BB Ki Vines universe: 'This property belongs to me'

Bhuvan Bam got his popular character Titu Mama from BB ki Vines trademarked and said this belongs to him.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 26, 2024, 02:42 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam recently trademarked Titu Mama, one of his popular characters from BB Ki Vines and said that 'this property belongs to me'.

According to the Hindustan Times report, Bhuvan said, "We have been trying hard to get trademarks for all our characters because of the vision we have for our BB Ki Vines universe. This is the first step towards that, and this universe is like the Avengers for me.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhuvan Bam (@bhuvan.bam22)

Bhuvan Bam has not only played Titu Mama on BB Ki Vines but also voiced this character in the new Hindi version of Takeshi’s Castle. He said, "“Now, with this authority, we can also do live events as Titu Mama. There is a lot of chance for plagiarism with such characters, like I have received calls saying people loved Titu Mama’s performance in Bhopal whereas I have never performed in Bhopal. This trademark is to establish that this property belongs to me now."

Bhuvan Bam applied for the trademark of Titu Mama in July 2023 and received approval last month. He has also filed for trademarks for two other characters, Sameer and Bablu ji.

He said, "You never know where your content is being circulated and how people are using it. So, it’s important to get your Intellectual Property registered. Unless you have it, you don’t have any proof to show that it belongs to you. It makes sure that no one is misled."

Bhuvan Bam, referencing AI-generated voice technology, said, "Now that I have this trademark, I will try my best to create AI around Titu Mama’s voice. It could have happened before too, but with the trademark, it becomes exclusive, no one else can do that.”

He added, “AI can deliver to a certain extent, but it cannot replace artists. They will always be superior because artists have emotions. Hopefully, we are quite far from achieving that with AI.”

