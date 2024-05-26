Meet Payal Kapadia, Indian Cannes Grand Prix winner, who protested against FTII, faced disciplinary action; then...

Payal Kapadia, who became the first Indian to win the Grand Prix award, once led a major protest at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) against the appointment of actor-turned-politician Gajendra Chauhan as chairman.

This film was also the first Indian film in over 30 years to be part of the main competition at Cannes. While Payal Kapadia is receiving much-deserved love and recognition, few people know that in 2015, she led a major protest at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) against the appointment of actor-turned-politician Gajendra Chauhan as chairman.

India is proud of Payal Kapadia for her historic feat of winning the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for her work ‘All We Imagine as Light’. An alumnus of FTII, her remarkable talent continues to shine on the global stage, giving a glimpse of the rich creativity in… pic.twitter.com/aMJbsbmNoE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2024

Who is Payal Kapadia?

Payal Kapadia, born in 1986, is an Indian filmmaker. She won the Golden Eye award for best documentary at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival for "A Night of Knowing Nothing." Her film "Afternoon Clouds" was the only Indian selection at the 70th Cannes Film Festival in 2017. In 2024, she won the Grand Prix at Cannes for "All We Imagine as Light."

Protested against FTII

In 2015, Payal Kapadia was a prominent leader in the 138-day protest at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). Students claimed that Gajendra Chauhan lacked the necessary vision to be the chairman of the prestigious institution. To show their dissent, Payal and other students boycotted classes and protested for over four months.

During the 138-day protest at FTII in 2015, Payal Kapadia faced disciplinary action and had her grant cut. However, after Gajendra Chauhan's tenure as chairman ended, FTII announced support for Kapadia in 2017. At that time, she was in her third year and her short film "Afternoon Clouds" was selected for the 70th Cannes Film Festival.