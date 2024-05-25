Meet woman, who holds Guinness World Record for longest fingernails, hasn't cut them since 1997, she is from...

Diana Armstrong from Minnesota, USA, has been awarded the Guinness World Record for the longest fingernails ever recorded on a woman. If all ten of her fingernails were lined up, their total length would measure over 13 metres.

Armstrong's journey to this record began in 1997 when she decided to stop cutting her nails. By 2022, her nails had grown long enough to reach the floor, and she frequently paints them in various colours.

The Guinness World Records' official Instagram page shared Armstrong’s story, noting, “Measuring 1,306.58 cm (42 ft 10.4 in), the combined length of Diana’s fingernails is longer than a standard yellow school bus! Diana has been growing her fingernails for over 25 years!”

Armstrong last cut her nails in 1997. Tragically, she vowed never to trim them again after a devastating accident.

In an interview, she explained that maintaining her nails involves unique challenges. “When I go to the bathroom, it’s the same as anyone else, just I work with my nails differently. I use a lot of toilet paper. I don’t wrap it around my hand; I can’t do it like that,” she said. She also noted that she has to use the largest stall in public restrooms, sometimes waiting if it’s occupied.

Armstrong’s decision to grow her nails stems from a painful family tragedy. One day, after she had asked her children to wake up while she was out, her youngest daughter called to say that her 16-year-old daughter Latisha wouldn’t wake up. Latisha had died in her sleep from an asthma attack.

Armstrong described it as the worst day of her life. Her daughter Latisha used to lovingly care for her nails every week. In memory of Latisha and to cope with her grief, Armstrong kept her nails long, a tribute to her daughter’s memory.