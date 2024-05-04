Meet Bhavesh Gupta, former Paytm COO and President who has resigned from Rs 1320000 crore company due to…

“In line with our on-going conversations, due to personal reasons, I will be unable to continue as President & COO and am resigning effective close of business hours 31st May 2024 and request to be relieved accordingly,” said Gupta via an email to Paytm’s MD and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

Bhavesh Gupta, the chief operating officer and president of One97 Communications-owned Paytm, has resigned citing personal reasons. This will be the fourth top-level resignation of the Paytm Group in the last month.

Gupta added that he will continue to support Sharma and the organization in his capacity as an advisor in the CEO's office.

In a disclosure filed by One97 on the National Stock Exchange, One97 confirmed Gupta’s resignation and that he would be relieved from the services of the company on May 31, 2024.

Bhavesh Gupta is a financial services professional with over 25 years of experience in managing payments, technology and analytics platforms, retail loans, digital lending, SME banking, retail banking, etc. Before joining Paytm in 2020, Gupta served in multiple leadership roles including CEO of Clix Capital (formerly known as GE Capital), Head of SME & Business Banking at IDFC Bank and also worked with ICICI bank in various roles. Gupta is a graduate from Delhi University and pursued his MBA from Institute of Management Studies, Indore.

Meanwhile, paytm reported an impressive gross merchandise value of Rs 13.2 lakh crore for FY 2022-23.