'Batting ka confidence....': Virat Kohli's hilarious reaction to fans 'Kohli ko bowling do' chants in IPL 2024

Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting sensation Virat Kohli humorously shared his thoughts on the constant requests from spectators for him to bowl in the IPL 2024. During a lighthearted chat with former India teammate Suresh Raina, the 35-year-old couldn't contain his laughter as he explained that bowling might affect his batting confidence.

Kohli showcased his bowling skills during the 2023 World Cup match against the Netherlands at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where he even managed to take a wicket. Since then, fans have been eager to see the former captain bowl again, but he has chosen not to fulfill their persistent demands.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Kohli was seen laughing as he said:

"IPL mein nahin karunga. 2-3 puche bowling do. Arey maine kaha maaf kar do, maine kaha paagal ho gaye ho kya, batting ka confidence bhi khatam ho jaayega."

Meanwhile, RCB and CSK are set to face off at the Chinnaswamy Stadium today. Bengaluru had a rough start to the season, winning only 1 out of their first 7 games. However, they have made a remarkable comeback with 5 consecutive victories. On the other hand, the Super Kings, who defeated RCB in the IPL 2024 opener, are coming off a win against the Rajasthan Royals in their last match.

Despite the exciting match-up, there is a potential obstacle in the form of rain forecasted for Saturday, which could make it more challenging for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

