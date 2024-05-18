Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This star kid flop film was stuck for 8 years, was rejected by Vivek Oberoi, Tabu, featured 20 stars, earned just...

'Coming to BJP headquarters tomorrow...': Delhi CM Kejriwal after Bibhav Kumar's arrest

Meet IAS officer, son of teacher from Rajasthan, who cracked UPSC after multiple failed attempts, secured AIR...

Sanjay Leela Bhansali says actors 'hijack' credit, don't acknowledge technicians: 'The problem in Indian cinema is...'

'Batting ka confidence....': Virat Kohli's hilarious reaction to fans 'Kohli ko bowling do' chants in IPL 2024

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This star kid flop film was stuck for 8 years, was rejected by Vivek Oberoi, Tabu, featured 20 stars, earned just...

Meet IAS officer, son of teacher from Rajasthan, who cracked UPSC after multiple failed attempts, secured AIR...

Sanjay Leela Bhansali says actors 'hijack' credit, don't acknowledge technicians: 'The problem in Indian cinema is...'

7 countries with shortest life expectancy

10 anti-ageing foods you must eat

7 countries with more than one capital

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

Streaming This Week: Madgaon Express, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Bridgerton season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Pro-Khalistan Amritpal Singh To Contest From Jail: Can He Win Against BJP, AAP, SAD, Congress?

Swati Maliwal Row Explained: How It Will Affect AAP In Lok Sabha Polls? | Delhi | Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

This star kid flop film was stuck for 8 years, was rejected by Vivek Oberoi, Tabu, featured 20 stars, earned just...

Sanjay Leela Bhansali says actors 'hijack' credit, don't acknowledge technicians: 'The problem in Indian cinema is...'

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani’s mother passes away; Farhan Akhtar, Malaika Arora, other Bollywood celebs pay last tribute

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Batting ka confidence....': Virat Kohli's hilarious reaction to fans 'Kohli ko bowling do' chants in IPL 2024

Kohli showcased his bowling skills during the 2023 World Cup match against the Netherlands at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 18, 2024, 05:10 PM IST

article-main
Courtesy: X/Screengrab
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting sensation Virat Kohli humorously shared his thoughts on the constant requests from spectators for him to bowl in the IPL 2024. During a lighthearted chat with former India teammate Suresh Raina, the 35-year-old couldn't contain his laughter as he explained that bowling might affect his batting confidence.

Kohli showcased his bowling skills during the 2023 World Cup match against the Netherlands at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where he even managed to take a wicket. Since then, fans have been eager to see the former captain bowl again, but he has chosen not to fulfill their persistent demands.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Kohli was seen laughing as he said:

"IPL mein nahin karunga. 2-3 puche bowling do. Arey maine kaha maaf kar do, maine kaha paagal ho gaye ho kya, batting ka confidence bhi khatam ho jaayega."

Meanwhile, RCB and CSK are set to face off at the Chinnaswamy Stadium today. Bengaluru had a rough start to the season, winning only 1 out of their first 7 games. However, they have made a remarkable comeback with 5 consecutive victories. On the other hand, the Super Kings, who defeated RCB in the IPL 2024 opener, are coming off a win against the Rajasthan Royals in their last match.

Despite the exciting match-up, there is a potential obstacle in the form of rain forecasted for Saturday, which could make it more challenging for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Also read| Virat Kohli’s new haircut ahead of RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 showdown sets internet on fire, see here

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This white marble structure in Agra, competing with Taj Mahal, took 104 years to complete

Russia's Vladimir Putin meets with China's leader Xi Jinping while on state visit to China

Once bigger than Shah Rukh, Saif, this star rivalled Sanjay Dutt, one mistake ruined his career, died young suddenly

Watch: Kiara Advani makes stunning Cannes debut, mesmerises in white high slit gown

Delhi-NCR weather: IMD issues severe heatwave alert for North, Northwest India, temperature may rise to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

Streaming This Week: Madgaon Express, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Bridgerton season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Sunanda Sharma exudes royalty as she debuts at Cannes Film Festival in anarkali, calls it ‘Punjabi community's victory’

Aishwarya Rai walks Cannes red carpet in bizarre gown made of confetti, fans say 'is this the Met Gala'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement