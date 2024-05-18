Meet superstar’s daughter who has given 14 flops, no solo hit in last 10 years; is now ruling OTT, earns…

Many star kids try their luck in films and only some succeed in continuing their parents’ legacy, while others fail and choose a different profession after a brief stint. One such actress, who has not given a single solo hit in the last 10 years, is now ruling the digital sphere.

The star kid we are talking about is the daughter of a superstar. Though she started her career with a blockbuster, there came a time in her career when her 11 films flopped back to back. However, one OTT show revived her career and she has now become a star on OTT. She is none other than Sonakshi Sinha.

Sonakshi Sinha is the daughter of superstar Shatrughan Sinha. The actress made her debut alongside Salman Khan in Dabangg and though she had a small role, the actress made her mark and starred in another blockbuster Rowdy Rathore.

In 2014, after her film Holiday-A Soldier is Never Off Duty emerged as a hit, her next 11 films including Action Jackson, Tevar, Akira, Force 2, Noor, Ittefaq, Welcome To New York, Happy Phirr Bhaag Jaayegi, Kalank, and Khandaani Shafakhana flopped at the box office.

However, her next film, Mission Mangal, which also starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Taapsee Pannu flopped and emerged as a hit. But after this, her next few films also saw a major setback at the box office. Most of her hits have been a multi-starrer and her solo films failed to work at the box office.

In 2023, the actress ventured into OTT and made her debut with the web series Dahaad. The actress essayed the role of a cop in the film and her performance won her much praise from the audience. After this, the actress starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. She essayed a double role (negative) of Rehana and Fareedan. Her portrayal in the series has made her a star. Netizens can’t stop gushing about her acting chops and praising her powerful performance as an antagonist. The actress charges Rs 2 crore per OTT show.

