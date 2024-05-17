Twitter
Cricket

KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir approached by BCCI to replace Rahul Dravid as next India head coach: Report

Currently, the BCCI is in search of a new head coach as Rahul Dravid's contract is set to expire after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 17, 2024, 08:24 PM IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly approached Gautam Gambhir, mentor of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), to potentially become the next head coach of Team India.

Currently, the BCCI is in search of a new head coach as Rahul Dravid's contract is set to expire after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2024. It has been rumored that Dravid is unlikely to reapply for the position and has communicated this to the board.

Additionally, VVS Laxman, coach at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), has also reportedly shown disinterest in taking on the role of head coach for the Indian team. On May 13, the BCCI posted an advertisement on its website inviting applications for the position of India men's head coach.

According to a report by ESPN Cricinfo, Gautam Gambhir, the mentor of KKR, has been contacted by the BCCI to discuss his interest in assuming the role of head coach for the Indian national team. Further discussions are expected to take place after the conclusion of the IPL 2024.

Gautam Gambhir is currently serving as a mentor for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing IPL season. Thanks to his guidance, KKR has excelled, securing a spot in the playoffs and competing in Qualifier 1 against the second-place team in the league stage of IPL 2024.

Gautam Gambhir may not have prior experience coaching at the international or national level, but he has successfully led coaching staff for two IPL franchises - Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders. His coaching journey began with LSG, where he played a crucial role as a mentor, guiding the team to the playoffs in consecutive IPL seasons in 2022 and 2023.

Following his time with LSG, Gambhir transitioned to KKR as a mentor for the IPL 2024 season. However, if the former Indian cricketer were to take on a head coaching role with the Indian team, he would need to part ways with Kolkata Knight Riders after IPL 2024.

