'We will provide...': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on supporting INDIA Bloc if it wins Lok Sabha polls

Expressing skepticism about the BJP's ambitious target of achieving 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said people will reject them totally.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, head of the Trinamool Congress, has decided to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections alone in the state after seat-sharing issues with the INDIA Bloc. Banerjee has now said that she will "provide outside support" to the opposition front if the BJP loses.

As per media reports, Mamata Banerjee's statement comes amid conjecture that she may be considered as the PM candidate, if the opposition comes to power.

Mamata Banerjee was quoted as saying, "The BJP will lose in the first four phases of the polls. There is no chance of it winning in the remaining three. They will make a lot of noise, but they will not be able to win. Many people are making big calculations. I am talking about Delhi. We will provide leadership to the INDIA alliance, and help them in every way from outside."

She also vowed to repeal the CAA, NRC, and UCC once the BJP government is voted out of power.

''BJP is claiming to win 400 seats, but people are saying it will not happen. We (TMC) will support the INDIA bloc from outside to form a government at the Centre. We will extend our support so that in (West) Bengal, our mothers and sisters never face a problem... and those who work in the 100 days' job scheme, also do not face problems,'' Banerjee said.

The TMC supremo, who was addressing an election rally at Chinsurah, Hooghly district, however, clarified that in West Bengal, her party would not support the Congress and CPI(M). Banerjee alleged that both the parties, who are part of the INDIA alliance, have joined hands and are helping the BJP in the state.

''Do not count on the CPI(M) and the Congress in Bengal. They are not with us, they are with the BJP here. I am talking about that (INDIA bloc) in Delhi,'' she clarified.

