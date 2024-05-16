Lok Sabha Elections Live: 'Wind of change becoming stronger,' says Sachin Pilot as he exudes confidence in INDIA bloc

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Apple iPhone, iPad get new accessibility features

Meet woman who first worked at TCS, then left SBI job, cracked UPSC exam in 6th attempt with AIR...

'We will provide...': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on supporting INDIA Bloc if it wins Lok Sabha polls

Meet woman, started Rs 70000000000 business, fired from her own firm, she now wants Rs 738 crore for…

14 majestic lions cross highway in Gujarat's Amreli, video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone, iPad get new accessibility features

Meet woman who first worked at TCS, then left SBI job, cracked UPSC exam in 6th attempt with AIR...

'We will provide...': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on supporting INDIA Bloc if it wins Lok Sabha polls

What is the meaning of T in T-shirt

6 Bollywood directors accused of nepotism

8 foods that have more calcium than milk

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Bajrangi Bhaijaan-fame Harshaali Malhotra scores 83% in 10th board exams, shuts down trolls: 'Who says you can't...'

Watch: Kareena Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore dance around Pataudi Palace in new video; fans call them 'evergreen beauties'

HomeIndia

India

Lok Sabha Elections Live: 'Wind of change becoming stronger,' says Sachin Pilot as he exudes confidence in INDIA bloc

Pilot campaigned for Congress candidate from northeast Delhi, Kanhaiya Kumar.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 16, 2024, 06:13 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Exuding confidence in winning the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Sachin Pilot has said that people want change now, and INDIA bloc candidates will win all seven seats in the National Capital.

Pilot, who campaigned for Congress candidate from northeast Delhi, Kanhaiya Kumar, on Wednesday, said that the wind of change is now becoming stronger in the country. "Our party's young candidate from North East Delhi is Kanhaiya Kumar, and he will win. I have no hesitation in saying that on this seat and the other 6 seats, INDIA alliance candidates are leading and will win. The party has made Kanhaiya its candidate after careful consideration, and Congress and the alliance will benefit from it. The wind of change is now becoming stronger in the country. Earlier, they (BJP) used to talk of crossing 400, but now they are targeting us, our manifesto," Pilot said.

Further, on the BJP's allegation on the INDIA bloc for not declaring their PM face, Sachin Pilot said that it is not right to discuss any position today. "We have no dearth of policies and leaders, and it is not right to discuss any position today. This is a parliamentary system. After getting the majority, we will decide within a day who will be given the responsibility. We have prepared the manifesto keeping every section in mind. In whatever state I am going to campaign in, it is evident that people's attention towards Congress is increasing. People want change now," he added. 

LIVE BLOG

  • 16 May 2024, 06:12 AM

    Poonch, J&K: On polling percentage in the J&K, PDP leader Iltija Mufti says, "... People are expressing themselves through their vote. People have shown that they have not accepted the black decision taken on 5th August 2019... We have not been given the right to protest in the last five years. When Mehbooba Mufti goes to another state to protest, she is arrested. It's a healthy sign for democracy that more and more people are asserting their right..."

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, an Indian born in village, has Rs 65150 crore worth, Saudi royal family is his...

SC refuses to entertain plea seeking ban on PM Modi from elections

Hybrid technologies and their advantages

'All I did was..': Babil Khan hits back at trolls calling him fake, says his actions being are used as 'weapons to hate'

Uttar Pradesh: Several schools in Kanpur receive bomb threat via email, probe underway

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement