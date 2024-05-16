Lok Sabha Elections Live: 'Wind of change becoming stronger,' says Sachin Pilot as he exudes confidence in INDIA bloc

Pilot campaigned for Congress candidate from northeast Delhi, Kanhaiya Kumar.

Exuding confidence in winning the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Sachin Pilot has said that people want change now, and INDIA bloc candidates will win all seven seats in the National Capital.

Pilot, who campaigned for Congress candidate from northeast Delhi, Kanhaiya Kumar, on Wednesday, said that the wind of change is now becoming stronger in the country. "Our party's young candidate from North East Delhi is Kanhaiya Kumar, and he will win. I have no hesitation in saying that on this seat and the other 6 seats, INDIA alliance candidates are leading and will win. The party has made Kanhaiya its candidate after careful consideration, and Congress and the alliance will benefit from it. The wind of change is now becoming stronger in the country. Earlier, they (BJP) used to talk of crossing 400, but now they are targeting us, our manifesto," Pilot said.

Further, on the BJP's allegation on the INDIA bloc for not declaring their PM face, Sachin Pilot said that it is not right to discuss any position today. "We have no dearth of policies and leaders, and it is not right to discuss any position today. This is a parliamentary system. After getting the majority, we will decide within a day who will be given the responsibility. We have prepared the manifesto keeping every section in mind. In whatever state I am going to campaign in, it is evident that people's attention towards Congress is increasing. People want change now," he added.