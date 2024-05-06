Gautam Adani’s project likely to get Rs 170000000000 push from SBI, making India’s largest…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Tamil Nadu TNDGE +2 Result 2024 declared: 94.56% pass TN HSC 12th, direct link here

9 government jobs that pay more than IAS, IPS officer's salary

Congress alleges 'deadly attack' on party office in Amethi, blames BJP

Karan Johar slams comic for mocking him, bashes reality show for 'disrespecting' him: 'When your own industry...'

Meet IIT-JEE topper, went to IIT Bombay with AIR, left after a year, he is now…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tamil Nadu TNDGE +2 Result 2024 declared: 94.56% pass TN HSC 12th, direct link here

9 government jobs that pay more than IAS, IPS officer's salary

Karan Johar slams comic for mocking him, bashes reality show for 'disrespecting' him: 'When your own industry...'

8 heaviest snakes in world

8 superfoods to have on empty stomach to lower cholesterol

7 morning routines to reduce high cholesterol

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Kapoor family's forgotten hero, highest paid actor, gave more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, never called star because...

This singer ran away from home at 14, lived with monks, attempted suicide, slept on roads, now earns Rs 10 lakh per song

India's most expensive TV show today, just sets cost Rs 100 crore, has Adipurush connect, IPL killed it in just 4 months

HomeBusiness

Business

Gautam Adani’s project likely to get Rs 170000000000 push from SBI, making India’s largest…

SBI would probably downsell portions of the Rs 17000 crore loan to other banks. It is expected that the first phase of the Adani Petrochemicals pant is expected to be completed by 2026.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 06, 2024, 10:04 AM IST

article-main
Gautam Adani
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Gautam Adani is currently the second richest man in India with a net worth of Rs 670785 crore, as per Forbes. Gautam Adani is involved in a wide range of businesses through various companies under the Adani Group. One of the segments that the group is betting big on is petrochemicals. According to a report by the Mint, Adani Group’s petrochemical plant in Mundra is about to get a Rs 17000 crore loan from a consortium led by India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI). The loan amount is around 60-70% of the plant’s total capital expenditure requirement.

The report suggests that the loan will be part of a financial closure programme for Adani Petrochemicals Ltd plant. The upcoming plant will be India's largest PVC manufacturing facility once completed.

The project of the large petrochemical plant was halted in March last year as it decided to hold major equipment procurement and site construction activities after the Hindenburg saga. The plant that requires an overall capex of Rs 25000-27000 crore resumed work in July.

The report by the Mint suggests that SBI would probably downsell portions of the Rs 17000 crore loan to other banks. It is expected that the first phase of the Adani Petrochemicals pant is expected to be completed by 2026.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

India's biggest flop lost Rs 250 crore, derailed 2 stars; worse than Adipurush, Shamshera, Ganapath, Laal Singh Chaddha

Meet Ice Cream Lady of India, who built Rs 6000 crore company, started with small investment of Rs…

Centre imposes 40% export duty on onion effective from today

Meet star whose director abandoned his debut film, had no work for years, became alcoholic, then gave Rs 900-crore hit

This film bombed at box office, earned less than Rs 2 crore, Shraddha Kapoor was first choice, director quit filmmaking

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement