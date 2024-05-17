64-year-old TV host Jeremy Clarkson beats Tom Holland, Idris Elba, Cillian Murphy to be UK and Ireland's sexiest man

Jeremy Clarkson, 64, crowned the sexiest man of the UK and Ireland for the second time in a row.

The sexiest man in UK and Ireland has been crowned and his identity might leave you shocked. English television presenter, journalist, and writer, 64-year-old Jeremy Clarkson beat Cillian Murphy, Prince William, Idris Elba, and Tom Holland to get the crown.

According to a report in Daily Mail, Jeremy Clarkson has officially been crowned the UK and Ireland's sexiest man on Thursday for the second year in a row. The television presenter scored an impressive score of nine out of 10 points in the annual poll conducted by Illicit Encounters, which bills itself as The UK's leading married-dating website.

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland bagged himself a second place by scoring an impressive 8 points out of 10. Rounding up to the third place is Prince Of Wales, 41, who has climbed up to the position from near the bottom last year. The poll is voted on by 2,000 of its female members. The women are asked to rate a list of 50 of the past year's most famous, culturally relevant men from most to least 'sexy', scoring each name from 1 to 10 (10 being the highest) based on their 'sexiness'.

According to Times Now, Jessica Leoni, the spokesperson at IllicitEncounters.com, who organises the annual UK’s Sexiest Man poll, said, "Clarkson and his farm is a bit like Noah's Ark and just like the animals in that story, his victory in the Sexiest Man vote has come in twos." She further added, "We all know about his brash persona, but the latest series of Diddly Squat has shown he can tug at heartstrings too - and clearly his farmer look continues to set hearts racing."

Jeremy Clarkson is best known for the motoring programs Top Gear and The Grand Tour alongside Richard Hammond and James May. Clarkson hosts the ITV game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, and co-hosts the reality show Clarkson's Farm.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.