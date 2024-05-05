Twitter
Cricket

IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders take top spot after 98 runs win over Lucknow Super Giants

Narine's explosive innings of 81 runs off just 39 balls propelled KKR to a formidable total of 235 for 6.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 05, 2024, 11:36 PM IST

Courtesy: X @KKRiders
In a stunning display of batting prowess, Sunil Narine led KKR to a formidable total of 235/6 before securing a resounding 98-run victory over LSG at the Ekana Stadium on Sunday.

This triumph propelled KKR to 16 points, propelling them to the summit of the standings ahead of the Rajasthan Royals, thanks to their superior Net Run Rate.

The electrifying batting performance by KKR marked a historic milestone as the first team to achieve a 200-plus score at this venue. Despite choosing to bowl first, Rahul's men were unable to gain control during the chase, ultimately succumbing to KKR's dominance.

