'Seniors should've moved on...': Ex-India star makes big statement ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

HunyHuny Launches its Exclusive Store for all your Parenting Needs in Koramangala, Bangalore

Reversedo, An Advanced Forex Trading Robot to Improve Market Predictions is Launched

Fitspresso Reviews Coffee (Australia, United Kingdom and Canada) FitSpresso Ingredients, Side Effects

Prodentim Review - Boosts Oral Or Teeth Gum Health Shocking Reports Probiotics & Serious Side Effects?

Success in share market through birth chart

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Chennai Super Kings in must-win clash

HunyHuny Launches its Exclusive Store for all your Parenting Needs in Koramangala, Bangalore

Reversedo, An Advanced Forex Trading Robot to Improve Market Predictions is Launched

Who should avoid drinking coconut water

10 probiotic-rich foods for summer

Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in gold in stunning second look at Cannes 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sobhita Dhulipala looks 'stunning hot' in plum cordelia jumpsuit at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'queen'

Udaariyaan takes 15-year leap, these actors join Sargun Mehta, Ravi Dubey-produced show

In pics: Urvashi Rautela sizzles in red strapless gown at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'Disney princess'

Pro-Khalistan Amritpal Singh To Contest From Jail: Can He Win Against BJP, AAP, SAD, Congress?

Swati Maliwal Row Explained: How It Will Affect AAP In Lok Sabha Polls? | Delhi | Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

In pics: Sobhita Dhulipala looks 'stunning hot' in plum cordelia jumpsuit at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'queen'

Meet actress who faced body shaming after pregnancy, baby was in ICU, she fought depression, returned to work because...

Udaariyaan takes 15-year leap, these actors join Sargun Mehta, Ravi Dubey-produced show

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Seniors should've moved on...': Ex-India star makes big statement ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

Team India have struggled in T20 World Cups since their triumph in 2008, reaching the final only once in the next 7 editions.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : May 17, 2024, 09:26 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former Indian cricket team star Robin Uthappa believes that older players should have stepped aside for younger ones in the upcoming T20 World Cup. He points out that in the current IPL, many young players like Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma have been playing really well, but they didn't get picked for the World Cup squad.

Uthappa believes that players like Gill and Rinku Singh should have been chosen instead of sticking with older players who played in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

'I'm gonna catch a lot of flak for this, but I'll take it. I think they should've moved on after the previous World Cup itself,' Uthappa said while speaking on JioCinema.

'I think the youngsters should've played in this World Cup. The senior players have had their go, and these guys are showing true potential. The fact that they've been performing in IPL consistently... a lot of these guys who are performing now, the likes of Shubman Gill should be there,' Uthappa added.

Rohit Sharma will be leading the Indian cricket team in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, and Hardik Pandya will be his assistant. Yuzvendra Chahal, an experienced spinner, has returned to the team, along with Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel as other spin choices.

India’s T20 World Cup Squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd.Siraj

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani gets thumbs up for massive Rs 703520000000 business, NCLT approves plan to…

'Hasn't achieved anything...': Gautam Gambhir slams RCB great for criticising Hardik Pandya’s captaincy

Covid-19 'FLiRT' spreading in India: Here's how to protect yourself from new variant KP.2

Meet actress who did many hit films, career got ruined after affair with married actor, then quit acting, is now..

This composer lost father at 9, faced extreme poverty, mother sold jewellery to support him, now his net worth is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sobhita Dhulipala looks 'stunning hot' in plum cordelia jumpsuit at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'queen'

Udaariyaan takes 15-year leap, these actors join Sargun Mehta, Ravi Dubey-produced show

In pics: Urvashi Rautela sizzles in red strapless gown at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'Disney princess'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads in intricate black gown at Cannes, walks the red carpet with injured arm in cast

Laapataa Ladies' Poonam aka Rachna Gupta looks unrecognisable in viral photos, amazes with jaw-dropping transformation

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement