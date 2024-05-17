'Seniors should've moved on...': Ex-India star makes big statement ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

Team India have struggled in T20 World Cups since their triumph in 2008, reaching the final only once in the next 7 editions.

Former Indian cricket team star Robin Uthappa believes that older players should have stepped aside for younger ones in the upcoming T20 World Cup. He points out that in the current IPL, many young players like Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma have been playing really well, but they didn't get picked for the World Cup squad.

Uthappa believes that players like Gill and Rinku Singh should have been chosen instead of sticking with older players who played in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

'I'm gonna catch a lot of flak for this, but I'll take it. I think they should've moved on after the previous World Cup itself,' Uthappa said while speaking on JioCinema.

'I think the youngsters should've played in this World Cup. The senior players have had their go, and these guys are showing true potential. The fact that they've been performing in IPL consistently... a lot of these guys who are performing now, the likes of Shubman Gill should be there,' Uthappa added.

Rohit Sharma will be leading the Indian cricket team in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, and Hardik Pandya will be his assistant. Yuzvendra Chahal, an experienced spinner, has returned to the team, along with Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel as other spin choices.

India’s T20 World Cup Squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd.Siraj

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan