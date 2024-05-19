Twitter
Cricket

RR vs KKR IPL 2024 Highlights: Match called off due to rain in Guwahati

Follow highlights from match 70 of TATA IPL 2024 between RR and KKR here.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 19, 2024, 10:59 PM IST

RR vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score
    The 70th game of the IPL 2024 tournament is set to showcase a thrilling showdown between the Rajasthan Royals and the Kolkata Knight Riders at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

    As of now, the Rajasthan Royals are positioned in second place on the points table, with the Kolkata Knight Riders leading the pack.

    The Rajasthan Royals have participated in thirteen matches this season, emerging victorious in eight, while the Kolkata Knight Riders have played the same number of matches and secured nine wins.

    In their most recent encounter, the Rajasthan Royals suffered a defeat at the hands of the Punjab Kings by 5 wickets, with Riyan Parag contributing 48 runs. On the other hand, the Kolkata Knight Riders' last match against the Gujarat Titans was called off due to rain.

    These two teams have a history of facing each other 29 times in this format, with each team claiming victory in 14 matches.

    • 19 May 2024, 10:42 PM

      RR vs KKR IPL 2024: Match abandoned due to rain

      Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer are walking off the field after shaking hands. The match has concluded, with Rajasthan securing the third position. They will now face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the eliminator, while Kolkata Knight Riders will compete against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first qualifier.

    • 19 May 2024, 10:40 PM

      RR vs KKR IPL 2024: Rain stops play

      The rain has returned, everyone. The covers are being brought out once more.

    • 19 May 2024, 10:35 PM

      RR vs KKR IPL 2024: Teams

      Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger

      Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

    • 19 May 2024, 07:03 PM

      RR vs KKR IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bowl

      Shreyas Iyer: It's a seven over game, we will get a fair idea of how it plays. Anukul Roy comes in.

      Sanju Samson: Would have bowled first too. Last pitch was a lot drier, this one has a bit more moisture so we wanted to bowl as well. We made last minute changes. I think Nandre Burger might come in and rest is the same.

       

    • 19 May 2024, 07:03 PM

      RR vs KKR IPL 2024: Toss delayed due to rain

    • 18 May 2024, 10:31 PM

      RR vs KKR IPL 2024: Squads

      Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Dushmantha Chameera, Srikar Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Sakib Hussain, Allah Ghazanfar

      Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Shimron Hetmyer, Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Dubey, Kunal Singh Rathore, Navdeep Saini

    • 18 May 2024, 10:31 PM

      RR vs KKR IPL 2024: Hello and Welcome!

      Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders from Guwahati. Stay tuned for latest updates.

