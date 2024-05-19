RR vs KKR IPL 2024 Highlights: Match called off due to rain in Guwahati

Follow highlights from match 70 of TATA IPL 2024 between RR and KKR here.

The 70th game of the IPL 2024 tournament is set to showcase a thrilling showdown between the Rajasthan Royals and the Kolkata Knight Riders at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

As of now, the Rajasthan Royals are positioned in second place on the points table, with the Kolkata Knight Riders leading the pack.

The Rajasthan Royals have participated in thirteen matches this season, emerging victorious in eight, while the Kolkata Knight Riders have played the same number of matches and secured nine wins.

In their most recent encounter, the Rajasthan Royals suffered a defeat at the hands of the Punjab Kings by 5 wickets, with Riyan Parag contributing 48 runs. On the other hand, the Kolkata Knight Riders' last match against the Gujarat Titans was called off due to rain.

These two teams have a history of facing each other 29 times in this format, with each team claiming victory in 14 matches.