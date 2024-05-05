Job applicant offers to pay Rs 40000 to Bengaluru startup founder, here's what happened next

Impressed by the unconventional proposal, Chopra shared a screenshot of the message on X

In a surprising turn of events, Paras Chopra, the founder of Wingify, a software company based in Bengaluru, received an eye-catching job application that has now become the talk of the town. The applicant offered to pay Chopra Rs 41,000 if hired at Wingify.

Impressed by the unconventional proposal, Chopra shared a screenshot of the message on X, acknowledging the initiative taken by the applicant. However, he declined the money, stating that he wouldn't accept it, but he admired the creativity and boldness of the approach.

The applicant's proposal stated, "I have a unique proposition for you. I'll pay you $500 to hire me. If I don't prove myself to be one of the best within a week, you can fire me & keep the money. Saying this so I'll have skin in the game & not to waste your team’s time."

(Obviously won’t take money but very impressed with the pitch) pic.twitter.com/mlJIL0154u — Paras Chopra (@paraschopra) May 3, 2024

Chopra's post garnered attention online, with many people expressing surprise at the unconventional method used by the applicant. Netizens noted how the challenging job market is pushing candidates to come up with innovative ways to grab the attention of company founders and CEOs.

Wingify, founded in 2009 by Paras Chopra, is known for its innovative software solutions. Chopra, an alumnus of Delhi College of Engineering, has a successful track record in the tech industry, making Wingify a prominent player in the software market.