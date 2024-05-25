Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Pune Porsche horror: Teenager's grandfather held for 'wrongful confinement' of family driver

IIT-JEE topper joins IIT Delhi with AIR 1, leaves it after few months without graduation due to...

Meet star kid who earns in crores despite being away from films, is daughter of a superstar, her net worth is..

Viral video: Restaurant's green chilli halwa preparation shocks internet, watch

Meet actress, who faced rejection due to her voice, quit films after flop debut; later led Rs 120-crore action franchise

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress, who faced rejection due to her voice, quit films after flop debut; later led Rs 120-crore action franchise

Sanjay Leela Bhansali says Sharmin Segal was correct choice for Alamzeb in Heeramandi: ‘Needed somebody with...'

Meet actress who is single mother, once struggled, was forced to ask for work, then gave superhit film that earned Rs..

8 foods that boost iron levels

8 Bollywood actors who rejected Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots

8 most expensive things owned by Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP or Congress, Who Has The Upper Hand In Karnataka? |LS Polls |INDIA |NDA

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Meet actress, who faced rejection due to her voice, quit films after flop debut; later led Rs 120-crore action franchise

Meet star kid who earns in crores despite being away from films, is daughter of a superstar, her net worth is..

Meet actress who is single mother, once struggled, was forced to ask for work, then gave superhit film that earned Rs..

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Restaurant's green chilli halwa preparation shocks internet, watch

A viral video from Calicut, Kerala, is turning heads on social media, showcasing an unconventional twist to the traditional dessert, halwa – infused with green chilies.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 25, 2024, 11:03 AM IST

Viral video: Restaurant's green chilli halwa preparation shocks internet, watch
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a world where culinary experimentation knows no bounds, a recent video of an unconventional halwa recipe has set tongues wagging on social media. The clip, originating from Calicut, Kerala, showcases a rather peculiar twist to the traditional dessert – halwa infused with green chilies.

The footage captures a daring chef meticulously preparing the dish, slicing vibrant green chilies into small pieces before tossing them into a heated pan. As the chilies sizzle, sugar and milk are added to the mix, culminating in an intriguing fusion of sweet and spicy flavors. The concoction is then molded and served as halwa, defying conventional culinary norms.

Halwa, a beloved dessert across India, is typically celebrated for its rich and decadent taste, often featuring ingredients like carrots, bananas, or semolina. However, the addition of green chilies introduces a bold twist, elevating the dish to uncharted territories of flavor.

Despite initial skepticism, the innovative creation has garnered attention and intrigue online. The video, shared on Instagram with the caption "Green Mirchi Halwa in Calicut, Rs 120," has sparked a flurry of reactions from netizens. While some expressed astonishment at the novel combination, others commended the chef's creativity and willingness to push culinary boundaries.

Commenting on the post, one Instagram user marveled, "Mirchi ka halwa pehli baar dekha hai" (This is the first time I've seen chili halwa), while another remarked, "Not a tasteful delight, but hey, taste is subjective!"

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Not Pooja Bedi, but this actress was originally signed for Aamir's Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, she rejected film because...

Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance moves NCLT to implement Rs 96500000000 resolution plan, seeks...

Viral Video: Turtles flip over stranded friend in heartwarming rescue, internet hearts it

Ricky Ponting reveals why he turned down BCCI's offer to be India head coach

This actress was once highest paid in India, did superhit film with Sanjay Dutt, refused to work with him again due to..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement