Viral video: Restaurant's green chilli halwa preparation shocks internet, watch

In a world where culinary experimentation knows no bounds, a recent video of an unconventional halwa recipe has set tongues wagging on social media. The clip, originating from Calicut, Kerala, showcases a rather peculiar twist to the traditional dessert – halwa infused with green chilies.

The footage captures a daring chef meticulously preparing the dish, slicing vibrant green chilies into small pieces before tossing them into a heated pan. As the chilies sizzle, sugar and milk are added to the mix, culminating in an intriguing fusion of sweet and spicy flavors. The concoction is then molded and served as halwa, defying conventional culinary norms.

Halwa, a beloved dessert across India, is typically celebrated for its rich and decadent taste, often featuring ingredients like carrots, bananas, or semolina. However, the addition of green chilies introduces a bold twist, elevating the dish to uncharted territories of flavor.

Despite initial skepticism, the innovative creation has garnered attention and intrigue online. The video, shared on Instagram with the caption "Green Mirchi Halwa in Calicut, Rs 120," has sparked a flurry of reactions from netizens. While some expressed astonishment at the novel combination, others commended the chef's creativity and willingness to push culinary boundaries.

Commenting on the post, one Instagram user marveled, "Mirchi ka halwa pehli baar dekha hai" (This is the first time I've seen chili halwa), while another remarked, "Not a tasteful delight, but hey, taste is subjective!"