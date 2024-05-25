Twitter
This star kid, who made debut at 18, quit films after flop debut, but later became a star.

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 25, 2024, 12:02 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Meet actress, who faced rejection due to her voice, quit films after flop debut; later led Rs 120-crore action franchise
Rani Mukerji's still from Dil Bole Hadippa (Image: Screengrab)
Many star kids get an easy opportunity to enter the film industry, however, some of them leave the industry after they fail to impress the audience with their acting chops. One such actress, who belonged to the family of stars, but quit films after flop debut. However, she made a comeback and became a star. 

The actress we are talking about started working at the age of 18 and became a star at the age of 20. She has worked with many superstars in her career and at the age of 40, she led the biggest action franchise. She is none other than Rani Mukerji. 

Rani is the daughter of former film director and one of the founders of Filmalaya Studios, Ram Mukerji and playback singer Krishna Mukerji. The actress revealed that she never wanted to be an actress and it was her mother who forced her into the field. The actress made her Bollywood debut at the age of 18 in the movie Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat, but the film flopped miserably at the box office after which the actress decided to quit acting and complete her studies. 

However, later, at the age of 20, the actress made her comeback opposite Aamir Khan in Vikram Bhatt's action film Ghulam, which marked her first commercial success. In the same year, Karan Johar cast her opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in his directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which again became a blockbuster. With this, the actress became a star and established herself as an actress in the industry. 

The actress after this went on to be star in several hits and blockbusters, however, her intial journey wasn't a bed of roses. The actress revealed in interview how she faced rejections due to her unique vouce and said, "If I really believed what people thought about my voice, then my voice would not have been loved by millions of people. If I hadn’t put my foot down and dubbed my own films…people today recognise me by my voice. Not many people thought that my voice could become so special." 

At the age of 36, Rani Mukerji became the only Indian actress to have her own action franchise, when she starred in Mardaani. The film did wonders on box office and collected Rs 59.30 crore and following the success of the first part, after, 4 years, the makers released the second part, Mardaani 2 which collected Rs 67 crore worldwide at the box office. She was last seen in the movie Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway and though the film failed to perform at the box office, her performance won hearts of the audience.

