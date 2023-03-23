Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway: Sagarika Chakraborty still living away from children, know her story

Still from Rani Mukerji's 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' trailer

As Rani Mukerji’s new movie Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is making waves in Bollywood for its bold story and emotional journey of an Indian mother, the inspiration behind the movie – Sagarika Chakraborty – is still struggling, going through life without her children.

While the movie Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway ends with Rani Mukerji’s character finally getting the custody of her two children, the real-life ‘Mrs Chatterjee’ Sagarika Chakraborty is still living away from her children as she struggles to continue life as a single mother.

Sagarika Chakraborty, who was deemed an unfit mother by the government of Norway, had her children taken away from her and was finally granted custody after years of the legal battle. Despite winning the case, she is living in a different state than her children, who are in West Bengal.

According to a report by Ei Samay, Chakraborty is still staying away from her children for the betterment of their lives in an effort to provide for them and her family. While her husband continues to live in Norway, she is trying to make ends meet in India.

During an interview in the magazine, Sagarika Chakraborty said that the legal battle led to their separation from her husband Anurup, who did not give her any child support money and decided to continue his life in Norway, while she moved back to India with her children.

She returned to Kolkata to live with her father, who is a heart patient. Sagarika had to figure out a way to provide for her family as she has her two children dependent on her, along with her father.

As her children continue to live in Kolkata where they are continuing with her schooling, Sagarika decided to shift to Noida for a job. Now, she has shifted to Pune for her new job as her children as being raised by her maternal grandparents. Chakraborty is also planning to write a book about her struggles.

