'India's PM should be such that...': PM Modi accuses INDIA alliance of being 'communal, casteist and dynastic'

Meet actor who made superhit debut, then gave 40 flop films, still lives luxurious life, net worth is..

Chhattisgarh blast: One dead, six injured in blast at explosives factory in Bemetara

Pune Porsche horror: Teenager's grandfather held for 'wrongful confinement' of family driver

'India's PM should be such that...': PM Modi accuses INDIA alliance of being 'communal, casteist and dynastic'

PM Modi alleged that leaders of the INDIA alliance always keep their families ahead. "These people of INDIA alliance are communal, casteist, dynasts," he said. PM Modi also took a dig at RJD over its election symbol.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 25, 2024, 01:41 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the INDIA alliance of being "communal, casteist and dynastic" and said the country needs a Prime Minister who can project the power of this strong country on the world stage. The Prime Minister said the Lok Sabha election is not only for electing MPs but the Prime Minister of the country.

"The election is to elect the country's Prime Minister. Your vote is so powerful that it is going to elect the PM. How should be India's Prime Minister? The Prime Minister should be such that he is able to project the capability of this strong country before the world," he said. BJP leaders have repeatedly said that the country's esteem has risen in the world in ten years of Narendra Modi's government at the Centre. PM Modi is seeking a straight third term in office.

PM Modi said that while he is working round the clock, the opposition parties are busy abusing him. "...In these 2024 elections, on one hand, there is Modi who is working hard for all of you 24 hours, and on the other hand, there is the INDIA alliance who lies to you. On one hand, there is Modi is busy 24 hours and seven days in making India Viksit Bharat' by 2047. On one side there is Modi who is working 24X7 to build a developed India by 2047, who is working 20x7 to build a self-reliant India. On the other hand, there is this INDIA alliance, which has no work...this INDIA alliance is busy abusing Modi," he said.

He alleged that leaders of INDIA alliance always keep their families ahead. "These people of INDIA alliance are communal, casteist, dynasts," he said. PM Modi also took a dig at RJD over its election symbol.

"This is the era of LED bulbs and people in Bihar are roaming around with a lantern. This is a lantern that lights up just one house. This lantern has spread darkness all over Bihar," he said. The Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases and will conclude on June 1. The sixth phase of voting is taking place today. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

