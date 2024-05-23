Viral video: Police drive SUV through AIIMS Rishikesh emergency ward; watch

In a dramatic incident at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Rishikesh, a junior resident doctor alleged sexual harassment by a nursing officer, leading to a unique police intervention. On Wednesday, police drove an SUV up to the sixth floor of the hospital building to arrest the accused, nursing officer Satish Kumar. This unusual event included the SUV passing through a busy emergency ward on the first floor, a scene that was widely shared on social media.

The alleged harassment took place on Sunday evening when Satish Kumar reportedly harassed the junior resident doctor inside an operating theatre during a surgery. The next day, he allegedly sent her objectionable messages on WhatsApp, including threats of suicide.

The police were notified about the case on Tuesday, leading to the registration of an FIR under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. Amid rising tensions and protests from both junior and senior resident doctors demanding action, the police took the drastic step of driving an SUV directly into the hospital to arrest Kumar.

Sandeep Kumar Singh, the public relations officer of AIIMS Rishikesh, expressed uncertainty about how the police vehicle managed to enter and exit the premises. He stated that more details would be provided following an investigation.

The incident has sparked outrage among the resident doctors at AIIMS Rishikesh. On Monday, they protested outside the Dean of Academics' office, demanding the immediate termination of Satish Kumar instead of a mere suspension. They chanted slogans and called for stricter actions to ensure safety and justice within the institution.

Vinesh Kumar, the AIIMS outpost in charge, mentioned that the police followed the route indicated by the AIIMS security staff. He questioned why there was an issue with the SUV exiting through the emergency ward if that was the designated path.

Rishikesh Kotwali SHO Shankar Singh Bisht, quoted by Times Now, confirmed that the nursing officer had been detained for molesting the junior resident doctor and sending her obscene messages.

Ongoing Investigation

As the investigation continues, the administration of AIIMS Rishikesh and the local police are under scrutiny for their handling of the situation. The protest by the resident doctors underscores a demand for a safe working environment and swift action against those who violate it.

This incident highlights the urgent need for robust measures to address and prevent sexual harassment in medical institutions, ensuring a safe and respectful workplace for all.