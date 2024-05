IPL 2024: Bowlers dominate as CSK beat PBKS by 28 runs

Chennai Super Kings moves to third place in points table after win over Punjab Kings.

Ravindra Jadeja hit 43 from 26 balls and picked up 3 wickets in 4 overs in a relatively low-scoring affair in Dharamsala as the Super Kings returned to winning ways. The defending champions revived their chances of reaching the playoffs alive after their 6th win in 11 games this season.