Viral video: Family fearlessly conducts puja with live black cobra, internet reacts

A shocking video circulating on social media depicts a family engrossed in a religious ceremony, seemingly unperturbed by the presence of a black cobra.

A video circulating on social media has shocked viewers worldwide, showcasing a family deeply engaged in a religious ceremony despite the presence of a black cobra. The footage, which has gained viral status, depicts the family, including a priest, carrying out the ritual with remarkable composure in the snake's midst.

In a remarkable display of nonchalance towards the potentially dangerous reptile, the family members appear undeterred as they perform the ceremony. This fearlessness has left audiences astonished, defying the typical reaction of fear associated with encountering a snake.

The video, originally shared by a user named omkar_sanatanii on Instagram, has amassed thousands of views and sparked extensive commentary from intrigued viewers. The viral footage continues to generate discussions and reactions across various social media platforms.

Accompanying the video is a caption elucidating the significance of snake worship in Hinduism. It delves into the reverence for Lord Shiva and the Naga deity, highlighting their integral roles in Hindu religious practices.

Lord Shiva, a key figure in Hindu mythology, is revered in both his formless and manifest forms. The worship of Shiva entails various rituals such as meditation, chanting, temple visits, and expressions of devotion.

Likewise, the Naga deity, often depicted as serpents, holds profound importance in Hinduism. According to Hindu mythologies, Nagas are believed to have originated from the grace of Lord Vishnu, and their worship is deeply ingrained in Hindu culture. Festivals like Naga Puja and Naga Panchami are celebrated across India, where devotees visit Naga temples to offer milk, sweets, fruits, and other offerings.

Both Shiva and the Naga deity symbolize diverse aspects of divinity and cosmic energies within Hindu mythology, enriching the spiritual fabric of Indian culture. The video serves as a testament to the enduring traditions and beliefs that continue to resonate within the Hindu community.