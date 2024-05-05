Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor refused this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film; it won four National Awards

Meet IAS officer, who failed in class 6, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt without coaching, secured AIR...

Viral video: Family fearlessly conducts puja with live black cobra, internet reacts

This Bollywood actor was prisoner of war in World War II, joined Subhash Chandra Bose, was jobless, made first film in..

Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to experience high temperature, check IMD forecast

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Family fearlessly conducts puja with live black cobra, internet reacts

This Bollywood actor was prisoner of war in World War II, joined Subhash Chandra Bose, was jobless, made first film in..

Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to experience high temperature, check IMD forecast

7 animals that can regrow body parts

Ayurvedic herbs to treat Vitamin B12 deficiency quickly

8 healthy wheat alternatives to manage blood sugar

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

This Bollywood actor was prisoner of war in World War II, joined Subhash Chandra Bose, was jobless, made first film in..

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Bhaiyya Ji teaser: Manoj Bajpayee turns lethal, kills dozen men to avenge brother's murder; fans say 'bawaal hai'

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Family fearlessly conducts puja with live black cobra, internet reacts

A shocking video circulating on social media depicts a family engrossed in a religious ceremony, seemingly unperturbed by the presence of a black cobra.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 05, 2024, 05:30 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A video circulating on social media has shocked viewers worldwide, showcasing a family deeply engaged in a religious ceremony despite the presence of a black cobra. The footage, which has gained viral status, depicts the family, including a priest, carrying out the ritual with remarkable composure in the snake's midst.

In a remarkable display of nonchalance towards the potentially dangerous reptile, the family members appear undeterred as they perform the ceremony. This fearlessness has left audiences astonished, defying the typical reaction of fear associated with encountering a snake.

The video, originally shared by a user named omkar_sanatanii on Instagram, has amassed thousands of views and sparked extensive commentary from intrigued viewers. The viral footage continues to generate discussions and reactions across various social media platforms.

Accompanying the video is a caption elucidating the significance of snake worship in Hinduism. It delves into the reverence for Lord Shiva and the Naga deity, highlighting their integral roles in Hindu religious practices.

Lord Shiva, a key figure in Hindu mythology, is revered in both his formless and manifest forms. The worship of Shiva entails various rituals such as meditation, chanting, temple visits, and expressions of devotion.

Likewise, the Naga deity, often depicted as serpents, holds profound importance in Hinduism. According to Hindu mythologies, Nagas are believed to have originated from the grace of Lord Vishnu, and their worship is deeply ingrained in Hindu culture. Festivals like Naga Puja and Naga Panchami are celebrated across India, where devotees visit Naga temples to offer milk, sweets, fruits, and other offerings.

Both Shiva and the Naga deity symbolize diverse aspects of divinity and cosmic energies within Hindu mythology, enriching the spiritual fabric of Indian culture. The video serves as a testament to the enduring traditions and beliefs that continue to resonate within the Hindu community.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Worcestershire cricketer Josh Baker dies aged 20, day after picking 3 wickets in county match

'Mumbai Indians ki kahani khatam': Ex-India star slams Hardik Pandya after MI's loss to KKR at Wankhede

Shaitaan OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika's blockbuster

Meet Bhavesh Gupta, former Paytm COO and President who has resigned from Rs 1320000 crore company due to…

Watch: MS Dhoni's heartfelt gesture for CSK's 103-yr-old superfan wins internet, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement