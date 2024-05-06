Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kapoor family's forgotten hero, highest paid actor, gave more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, never called star because...

Meet actress who lost stardom after getting pregnant at 15, husband cheated on her, she sold candles for living, now...

This singer ran away from home at 14, lived with monks, attempted suicide, slept on roads, now earns Rs 10 lakh per song

India's most expensive TV show today, just sets cost Rs 100 crore, has Adipurush connect, IPL killed it in just 4 months

WhatsApp chats to get interesting soon, users to get these new features

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kapoor family's forgotten hero, highest paid actor, gave more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, never called star because...

Meet actress who lost stardom after getting pregnant at 15, husband cheated on her, she sold candles for living, now...

This singer ran away from home at 14, lived with monks, attempted suicide, slept on roads, now earns Rs 10 lakh per song

7 morning routines to reduce high cholesterol

10 amazing astronomy images of Nebulae captured by NASA

Why do cucumbers sometimes taste bitter?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Kapoor family's forgotten hero, highest paid actor, gave more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, never called star because...

This singer ran away from home at 14, lived with monks, attempted suicide, slept on roads, now earns Rs 10 lakh per song

India's most expensive TV show today, just sets cost Rs 100 crore, has Adipurush connect, IPL killed it in just 4 months

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Kapoor family's forgotten hero, highest paid actor, gave more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, never called star because...

This actor from the Kapoor family had more hits than even Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor but is forgotten today

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 06, 2024, 08:24 AM IST

article-main
Trilok Kapoor
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Kapoor family has often been referred to as the first family of the Indian film industry. There are other film families with more stars, many with greater wealth, and some even with greater success in their respective industries. But none have had the longevity and impact that the Kapoors have had on Indian pop culture for over eight decades now. While most members of the Kapoor family are quite well known, there have been a few who have not received the kind of recognition others have. This is the story of a forgotten hero from the family.

The forgotten hero of Kapoor family

The Kapoor family’s entry into Bollywood was orchestrated by Prithviraj Kapoor, who began acting first in Lahore in early 1920s and then in Bombay in 1928. However, not many know that his younger brother Trilok Kapoor followed him in films in 1933. A 21-year-old Trilok made his debut as a lead in Char Darvesh, before co-starring with his brother in Seeta the same year. This was his first hit. In the 1930s and 40s, he was among the biggest names in Hindi cinema and was one of the highest paid stars, alongside KL Saigal, Ashok Kumar, Karan Dewan, and Prithviraj himself. In 1947, he established himself as arguably the top hero in the industry with the smash hit Mirza Sahiban opposite Noor Jehan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cinemaazi (@cinemaazi)

How Trilok Kapoor gave more hits than Raj and Ranbir

While his run in the 1930s and 40s was enough to brand him a star, Trilok Kapoor was to see another successful phase of his career in the 50s. But that was the one that depleted his stardom despite success. After 1948, Trilok Kapoor transitioned to mythological films, appearing as Lord Shiva in a number of films. He was part of hits like Ramayan, Har Har Mahadev, Waman Avatar, and Shiv Parvati. All of these were low budget films that succeeded at the box office. This meant that over the course of his career, Trilok Kapoor starred in over 30 hits. This number is higher than Raj Kapoor (17) and Ranbir Kapoor (11). But given that many of these films were small in scale, Trilok Kapoor did not attain that stardom that his nephew and other members of the family did.

Trilok Kapoor’s later career

After the 1960s, Trilok Kapoor switched to character roles and cameos. He played small roles in hits like Jai Santoshi Maa, Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki, Dostana, and Ganga Jamunaa Saraswati. He even appeared in RK Films’ Ram Teri Ganga Maili in a small role. Trilok Kapoor died in Mumbai in 1988 at the age of 76. His last film – Akanksha – was released posthumously and was directed by his son Vijay Kapoor.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli's RCB in her first public appearance after son Akaay's birth, photos go viral

CUET UG 2024 city intimation slip to be released today; Check steps to download

India's highest-paid TV star began working at 8, quit Bollywood after flops, was seen in Bigg Boss 1, now charges...

Russia adds Ukrainian President to 'wanted' criminal list, Zelenskyy denies

Girl's wedding dance to Haryanvi song interrupted by mother in viral video, internet reacts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement