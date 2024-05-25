Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Badshah ends decade-long feud with Honey Singh: 'I want to call it quits and...'

Adhyayan Suman reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali is directing Heeramandi 2, says second season will focus on...

KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Final: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Kamaal R Khan reveals his one kidney is damaged, can't see from one eye; netizens wish for his speedy recovery

Reliance Industries to transfer unclaimed shares to government by this date; Know steps to check and claim

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Badshah ends decade-long feud with Honey Singh: 'I want to call it quits and...'

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Live Score: Pat Cummins eyes another title as Sunrisers Hyderabad face KKR in final

Adhyayan Suman reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali is directing Heeramandi 2, says second season will focus on...

Herbs to lower blood pressure instantly

Diabetes: Warning signs of high blood sugar that appear on skin

Famous Indian dishes that originated abroad

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP or Congress, Who Has The Upper Hand In Karnataka? |LS Polls |INDIA |NDA

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Badshah ends decade-long feud with Honey Singh: 'I want to call it quits and...'

Adhyayan Suman reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali is directing Heeramandi 2, says second season will focus on...

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Adhyayan Suman reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali is directing Heeramandi 2, says second season will focus on...

Adhyayan Suman talked about Sanjay Leela Bhansali directing Heeramandi 2 and spilt the beans on the second season.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 25, 2024, 10:12 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Adhyayan Suman reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali is directing Heeramandi 2, says second season will focus on...
Adhyayan Suman with Sanjay Leela Bhansali
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Adhyayan Suman, last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series Heerapanti: The Diamond Bazaar, dropped a big update about the second season. In a conversation with News18, Adhyayan revealed the conversation with director Bhansali over Heeramandi 2, and the latter confirmed he will direct the second instalment sooner than the actor thinks.  

When asked about Heeramandi 2, Adhyayan said, "It’s something Bhansali sir has spoken about. He has unofficially said that season two will happen as he wants to work with the cast of the show again. Isse badhkar humaare liye aur kuch nahi ho sakta (Nothing can be better than this for us)." The Raaz 2 actor also added that the second season will be more focused on the nawabs, "He also said that the nawabs will be in focus. So that’s exciting.” 

Bhansali's Heeramandi gave the much-required relaunch to Adhyayan and even Fardeen Khan. After Heeramandi, Adhyayan has returned to work with full force. He's also venturing as a director, and working on a biopic, "I’ll be making my debut as a director with a biopic that I’ll also produce. I can’t tell you whose biopic it is yet but it will be a big and exciting project." Adhyayan is also working on another directorial, a film he wrote seven years ago. He said, "I’m directing a love story called Ae Ajnabee. I had written this about seven years ago and currently, I’m at the scripting stage. I had stopped working on it because of financial constraints. I also felt like it wasn’t the right time. Right now is the time to make it.”

Heeramandi writer on why Heeramandi had rushed ending 

In an exclusive conversation with DNA India, Heeramandi's writer and additional director Snehil Dixit Mehra talked about the series rushed ending, and said, "Ek cheez jo mein thoda-bahut feel karti hoon ki last ka episode rushed lag raha hai. Yeh baat logon ko bhi feel ho rahi hai (I feel that the last episode looks rushed. People are also feeling the same)." Snehil explains why they ended they went with a rushed ending, "We wanted a high point to end the series. Something that will leave viewers interested for the next season, ki aage kya hoga. So, that's why we came up with this ending, and I think we've served our purpose." Apart from Adhyayan, Heeramandi also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Jason Shah, Taha Shah Badussha, and Farida Jalal in key roles.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

NHAI likely to earn Rs 600000000000 in FY25, ICRA expects road assets sale to…

IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 36 runs, to face Kolkata Knight Riders in final

ProNail Complex Reviews (Nail Health Formula) Is This Mist Spray Safe For Daily Use? Experts Opinions!

104-year-old woman finds 5-foot alligator outside her home, video goes viral

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 6: Voting in 58 seats today, check full list of key candidates, constituencies

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement