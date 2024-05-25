Adhyayan Suman reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali is directing Heeramandi 2, says second season will focus on...

Adhyayan Suman talked about Sanjay Leela Bhansali directing Heeramandi 2 and spilt the beans on the second season.

Adhyayan Suman, last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series Heerapanti: The Diamond Bazaar, dropped a big update about the second season. In a conversation with News18, Adhyayan revealed the conversation with director Bhansali over Heeramandi 2, and the latter confirmed he will direct the second instalment sooner than the actor thinks.

When asked about Heeramandi 2, Adhyayan said, "It’s something Bhansali sir has spoken about. He has unofficially said that season two will happen as he wants to work with the cast of the show again. Isse badhkar humaare liye aur kuch nahi ho sakta (Nothing can be better than this for us)." The Raaz 2 actor also added that the second season will be more focused on the nawabs, "He also said that the nawabs will be in focus. So that’s exciting.”

Bhansali's Heeramandi gave the much-required relaunch to Adhyayan and even Fardeen Khan. After Heeramandi, Adhyayan has returned to work with full force. He's also venturing as a director, and working on a biopic, "I’ll be making my debut as a director with a biopic that I’ll also produce. I can’t tell you whose biopic it is yet but it will be a big and exciting project." Adhyayan is also working on another directorial, a film he wrote seven years ago. He said, "I’m directing a love story called Ae Ajnabee. I had written this about seven years ago and currently, I’m at the scripting stage. I had stopped working on it because of financial constraints. I also felt like it wasn’t the right time. Right now is the time to make it.”

Heeramandi writer on why Heeramandi had rushed ending

In an exclusive conversation with DNA India, Heeramandi's writer and additional director Snehil Dixit Mehra talked about the series rushed ending, and said, "Ek cheez jo mein thoda-bahut feel karti hoon ki last ka episode rushed lag raha hai. Yeh baat logon ko bhi feel ho rahi hai (I feel that the last episode looks rushed. People are also feeling the same)." Snehil explains why they ended they went with a rushed ending, "We wanted a high point to end the series. Something that will leave viewers interested for the next season, ki aage kya hoga. So, that's why we came up with this ending, and I think we've served our purpose." Apart from Adhyayan, Heeramandi also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Jason Shah, Taha Shah Badussha, and Farida Jalal in key roles.