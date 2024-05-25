Twitter
Bollywood

Exclusive | Heeramandi co-director Snehil Dixit addresses criticism of Bhansali show, admits they went wrong with...

Heeramandi's writer and additional director discusses the criticism Sanjay Leela Bhansali's show has received, and where they went wrong.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 25, 2024, 07:16 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Exclusive | Heeramandi co-director Snehil Dixit addresses criticism of Bhansali show, admits they went wrong with...
Snehil Dixit- Heeramandi poster
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar continues to make headlines, and the writer and additional director of the series, Snehil Dixit Mehra addresses the criticism the show has received. While speaking to DNA India, Snehil says that the team have spent two years on the project, and they expected such a massive 'big bang' response.

Snehil also emphasises the negative reactions of the viewers, and says, "We knew that the show would create a big bang, but an artiste always doubts about the love the creation would receive. Jo hum bana rahe hai woh logo tak pochega ya nahi? Toh woh pyaar bahut saara mil raha hai. Criticism bhi hai thoda-bahut. But woh janta ka feedback hai, aur woh sar-ankhon par hai (What we are making will reach those people or not? So we have received love in abundance. Criticism is also there. But it is the feedback of the audience, and we gratefully accept it)." 

Snehil adds that as a content creator and as a writer, she believes in taking criticism positively and inculcating it in her work. Asking Snehil if she re-consider any aspect of the show where they went wrong, she says, "Honestly saying we're not nitpicking where we went wrong. We spent 2 years on this show, and we knew what we're making. Also, we followed only Sanjay sir's vision. He's very clear and particular about what he wants. There have been many instances when he scrapped scenes, as he thought it was going in the wrong direction." Snehil further reveals that she has written 75 drafts of a scene. 

However, Snehil does share her thought about where they went wrong, "Ek cheez jo mein thoda-bahut feel karti hoon ki last ka episode rushed lag raha hai. Yeh baat logon ko bhi feel ho rahi hai (I feel that the last episode looks rushed. People are also feeling the same)." Snehil explains why they ended they went with a rushed ending, "We wanted a high point to end the series. Something that will leave viewers interested for the next season, ki aage kya hoga. So, that's why we came up with this ending, and I think we've served our purpose." Heeramandi stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Jason Shah, Taha Shah Badussha, and Farida Jalal in key roles.

