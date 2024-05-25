Twitter
Bollywood

This Akshay Kumar film is remake of Mohanlal's blockbuster, failed at box office, later became cult classic, earned...

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan have given five blockbusters. However, their sixth collaboration failed compared to previous films, and the actor didn't work with him for 15 years.

Simran Singh

Updated : May 25, 2024, 05:17 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

This Akshay Kumar film is remake of Mohanlal's blockbuster, failed at box office, later became cult classic, earned...
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar has led several comedy blockbusters. The actor started his career as an action star in the 1990s and dominated the 2000s with his laugh-riots. Some of his most popular comedy films from the decade are Hera Pheri, Awara Paagal Deewana, Garam Masala, Phir Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Singh Is Kinng, Welcome, and De Dana Dan. 

His collaboration with director Priyadarshan was considered a terrific duo, a sure-shot bet at the box office. Together, they have given five blockbusters. However, their sixth and last film failed to match up with their previous records. This film had a good pre-release buzz, it starred some of the popular comic actors, and it had an interesting storyline. Yet, this movie failed at the box office and became a below-average grosser. 

The Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan film that failed is...

Khatta Meetha (2010), a political satire comedy film was Akshay and Priyadarshan's sixth collaboration. The film starred Akshay in the lead role, along with Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Johnny Lever, Aruna Irani, Urvashi Sharma, Makarand Deshpande, Manoj Joshi, Milind Gunaji and Neeraj Vora. Jaideep Ahlawat, the man who's popularly known for his performances in OTT, made his acting debut with this film. He played the role of the antogonist effortlessly. The movie also marked the Bollywood debut of Tamil star Trisha. In the film, she was paired opposite Akshay Kumar. This is the only Bollywood film of Trisha.

Khatta Meetha is the remake of...

Akshay Kumar-starrer is the official remake of the director's own film, Vellanakalude Nadu (1988). The original film starred Mohanlal in the lead role, and unlike Khatta Meetha, Vellanakalude Nadu was a blockbuster that reportedly ran for over 200 days in theatres. 

The dismal box office collection of Khatta Meetha 

Made on the reported budget of Rs 35 crores, the film grossed Rs 62 crores worldwide. After its theatrical run, the movie was given the verdict of below average. Khatta Meetha was Akshay and Priyadarshan's last collaboration. 

Khatta Meetha gained cult status 

Over the years, Khatta Meetha has attained a cult status upon repeated telecasts on TV. Akshay's fans called this film 'highly-underated', and one of the best comedies from his filmography.  

Akshay and Priyadarshan to reunite after Khatta Meetha

In April, Director Priyadarshan confirmed reuniting with Akshay Kumar and even disclosed the idea of their upcoming movie. In a conversation with Hindustan Times Priyadarshan confirmed that he and Akshay are reuniting for horror fantasy, in the backdrop of magic, the oldest superstition of India. The movie is produced by Ekta Kapoor and it is expected to release in 2025.

