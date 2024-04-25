Priyadarshan confirms reuniting with Akshay Kumar, comments on Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequels: 'Makers exploit..'

Priyadarshan confirmed that he will be reuniting with Akshay Kumar after 15 years, and he even commented on the sequels of his films, Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Director Priyadarshan confirmed reuniting with Akshay Kumar and even disclosed the idea of their upcoming movie. The actor-director duo has created history at the box office, delivering comedy blockbusters Hera Pheri (2000), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), and De Dana Dan (2009). In a conversation with Hindustan Times Priyadarshan confirmed that he and Akshay are reuniting for a project after 15 years.

The National Awardee director was busy with his docu-series on the Ram Mandir’s history, and now he's done with the project. Speaking about his film with Kumar, the director said, "My most important film on which I am beginning work is the one with Akshay, produced by Ekta Kapoor. It is a horror fantasy with humour. It is always a pleasure collaborating with Akshay. It has always turned out well with him, he handles the emotions so well." When asked if it would be on the lines of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, he said, "That was a psychological thriller, but this one will be fantasy, in the backdrop of magic, the oldest superstition of India."

Two Priyadarshan films, Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, have turned into successful franchises. When he asked to share his comments on the sequels, Priyadarshan said that he doesn't like to do sequels. The director said, "The first one is always the best, like Hera Pheri. It will always be good, you can make whatever second or third parts. People will always say they liked the original. In sequels, makers exploit the success of that market. There’s nothing wrong in doing that. The world over people make sequels. Terminator 2 was bigger than Terminator 1, the former was made by another director. I, somehow, don’t like to do sequels.” Anees Bazmee-directed, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead along with Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan. The upcoming horror comedy is scheduled for Diwali 2024. Whereas, Hera Pheri 3 is in the pre-production stage.