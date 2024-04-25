Twitter
IPL 2024: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar fifties and disciplined bowling help RCB beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs

DNA TV Show: Will RBI action on Kotak Mahindra Bank impact customers?

Watch: Govinda mends fences with Krushna, arrives at niece Arti Singh's wedding but solo, fans say 'mami nahi aayi'

'This is the problem in India...': Wasim Akram's blunt take on fans booing Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya

Delhi MCD mayoral polls, scheduled on April 26, postponed due to...

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders eye second straight win as they face Punjab Kings

Hypertension:Warning signs of high blood pressure in legs and feet

Animals that break trust

Benefits of having yogurt in summer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Heeramandi first reviews out: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut called 'mesmerising, must-watch masterpiece'

Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction in 2020 #MeToo case overturned by New York court

Laapataa Ladies OTT release: Here's when and where you can enjoy Kiran Rao's critically acclaimed film

Bollywood

Priyadarshan confirms reuniting with Akshay Kumar, comments on Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequels: 'Makers exploit..'

Priyadarshan confirmed that he will be reuniting with Akshay Kumar after 15 years, and he even commented on the sequels of his films, Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Apr 25, 2024

Akshay Kumar with Priyadarshan
Director Priyadarshan confirmed reuniting with Akshay Kumar and even disclosed the idea of their upcoming movie. The actor-director duo has created history at the box office, delivering comedy blockbusters Hera Pheri (2000), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), and De Dana Dan (2009). In a conversation with Hindustan Times Priyadarshan confirmed that he and Akshay are reuniting for a project after 15 years. 

The National Awardee director was busy with his docu-series on the Ram Mandir’s history, and now he's done with the project. Speaking about his film with Kumar, the director said, "My most important film on which I am beginning work is the one with Akshay, produced by Ekta Kapoor. It is a horror fantasy with humour. It is always a pleasure collaborating with Akshay. It has always turned out well with him, he handles the emotions so well." When asked if it would be on the lines of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, he said, "That was a psychological thriller, but this one will be fantasy, in the backdrop of magic, the oldest superstition of India."  

Two Priyadarshan films, Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, have turned into successful franchises. When he asked to share his comments on the sequels, Priyadarshan said that he doesn't like to do sequels. The director said, "The first one is always the best, like Hera Pheri. It will always be good, you can make whatever second or third parts. People will always say they liked the original. In sequels, makers exploit the success of that market. There’s nothing wrong in doing that. The world over people make sequels. Terminator 2 was bigger than Terminator 1, the former was made by another director. I, somehow, don’t like to do sequels.” Anees Bazmee-directed, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead along with Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan. The upcoming horror comedy is scheduled for Diwali 2024. Whereas, Hera Pheri 3 is in the pre-production stage.

