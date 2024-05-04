Twitter
Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli's RCB in her first public appearance after son Akaay's birth, photos go viral

As Anushka Sharma cheered for Virat Kohli and his team, RCB defeated GT by 4 wickets in the 52nd match of IPL 2024 in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 04, 2024, 11:10 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Anushka Sharma cheering for Virat Kohli's RCB in IPL 2024 (Image source: Twitter)
Bengaluru witnessed a wave of excitement as actor Anushka and wife of cricket maestro Virat Kohli, made her first official public appearance at the cricket stadium since the birth of their son, Akaay Kohli. Anushka was spotted extending her unwavering support to her husband's team, the Royal Challengers Bangalore, as they clashed against the Gujarat Titans in a thrilling match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Photos capturing Anushka's radiant smile and enthusiastic support for Virat's team quickly went viral on various social media platforms, eliciting joy and admiration from fans worldwide. Her presence in the stands added an extra sparkle to the already charged atmosphere of the IPL match.

While this marked her first public appearance post Akaay's birth, recent glimpses of Anushka surfaced during her birthday celebrations, where she joined Virat and his RCB comrades for an intimate gathering. Faf du Plessis, a star player of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, shared a snapshot of the celebration, showcasing Anushka's joyous presence among the close-knit group.

On her birthday, Virat Kohli poured out his heartfelt emotions for his beloved wife through a touching Instagram post, expressing gratitude for her unwavering support and love. Their journey, which began with a chance encounter during a shampoo advertisement shoot in 2013, blossomed into a beautiful bond, culminating in their fairytale wedding in 2017. Their family expanded with the arrival of their daughter, Vamika, in 2021, followed by the birth of their son, Akaay, earlier this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka gears up for her most anticipated biopic, Chakda Xpress, portraying the life of renowned cricketer Jhulan Goswami. This project marks her return to the silver screen after a hiatus of four years since her last appearance in Zero.

Coming to the match, RCB defeated GT by 4 wickets in the 52nd match of IPL 2024 as they chased down the target of 148 runs and scored 152/6 within 14 overs. Kohli scored 42 runs off 27 balls with 2 fours and 4 sixes in the match. Faf du Plessis top scored with 64 runs in 23 balls with 10 fours and 3 sixes. (With inputs from ANI)

