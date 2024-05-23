Meet first Gen Z Indian-American candidate, who won Democratic primary in Georgia, he is only...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

ProDentim Reviews (Real Consumer Reports) Should You Try This Probiotic Oral Health Supplement?

Billionaire Brain Wave Reviews: Genuine User Feedback On 7-Minute Audio Track

ProNail Complex Reviews (Nail Health Formula) Is This Mist Spray Safe For Daily Use? Experts Opinions!

Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance moves NCLT to implement Rs 96500000000 resolution plan, seeks...

Ricky Ponting reveals why he turned down BCCI's offer to be India head coach

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

ProNail Complex Reviews (Nail Health Formula) Is This Mist Spray Safe For Daily Use? Experts Opinions!

Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance moves NCLT to implement Rs 96500000000 resolution plan, seeks...

Ricky Ponting reveals why he turned down BCCI's offer to be India head coach

8 effective home remedies to reduce dark circles

8 summer fruit recipes to stay hydrated

World's most dangerous snake, not Cobra or Krait

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Pune Porsche Accident: Devendra Fadnavis Reacts To Pune Car Accident And Rahul Gandhi's Video

Meet actress who was scientist, quit for films, has no solo hit in years, bold scenes in a show made her star; is now...

Meet superstar who worked in many hit shows, earns Rs 2 lakh per episode, has now decided to quit TV due to..

Meet actress who worked with Rajinikanth, Aamir, Rekha, quit acting due to shocking incident, left India, now runs..

HomeWorld

World

Meet first Gen Z Indian-American candidate, who won Democratic primary in Georgia, he is only...

Ramaswami graduated from Georgetown University over the weekend Ramaswami's parents immigrated to the US from Tamil Nadu in 1990.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : May 23, 2024, 04:12 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Ashwin Ramaswami, the first Gen Z Indian-American candidate running for a US state legislature, has won the Democratic primary in the state of Georgia.

    Susheela Jayapal, the sister of Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, however, lost her Congressional primary bid in the state of Oregon.

    “In November, I’ll face Republican Senator Shawn Still – who was indicted alongside Donald Trump for being a fake elector in 2020. It’s the most flippable State Senate seat in Georgia,” Ramaswami, 23, said. 

    Ramaswami graduated from Georgetown University over the weekend Ramaswami's parents immigrated to the US from Tamil Nadu in 1990. Generation Z (also known as Zoomers) encompasses those born between 1997 and 2012.

    If elected, he would be the youngest ever elected representative in the State of Georgia and the first Indian-American to win this position in Georgia. In Oregon, Susheela, 62, lost her maiden Congressional bid. She lost to State Representative Maxine Dexter in the third Congressional District of Oregon. “I just called and extended my congratulations to Maxine Dexter on her election to represent Oregon’s Third Congressional District. I am so proud of the campaign that I and my supporters ran. We were clear, from the beginning, that we were going to run a campaign based on values, and on our vision for the country and the district,” she said in a statement. Dexter received 51 percent of the votes.

    “I am so, so proud of my incredible sister Susheela Jayapal. This wasn’t the result our family was hoping for, but I know Susheela put everything on the line and ran a proudly progressive campaign rooted in people-power,” said Pramila Jayapal. 

     A mother of two, Susheela has been an outspoken champion for reproductive rights, education, and economic justice. Before entering elected office, she was a dedicated community advocate and volunteer, serving on numerous local boards.

    (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    RCB cancels practice, press meet after threat to Virat Kohli's security ahead of IPL 2024 eliminator: Report

    Meet man, left business in US to move to India, made Rs 300000000000 firm, Ratan Tata is now his…

    Alia Bhatt comes out in support of pregnant Deepika Padukone after trolls bully her, call her baby bump 'fake'

    Sumona Chakravarti breaks her silence on her absence from The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'I don't...'

    Buddha Purnima 2024: Know date, timings, significance and more

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

    In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

    Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

    AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

    Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement