Meet actress who was scientist, quit for films, has no solo hit in years, bold scenes in a show made her star; is now...

There are many actors like Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan among others left engineering to enter the entertainment world and has now become stars. Another such actress, who left science for films, became a star with one show.

The actress we are talking about has given no solo hit in her career spanning over 10 years and later became a star with her role in one web series opposite superstar. She is now winning hearts on OTT. She is none other than Tridha Choudhury.

Tridha Choudhury studied in M. P. Birla Foundation Higher Secondary School and attended Scottish Church College in Kolkata. Before entering the entertainment field, the actress became a trained microbiologist in her early 20s, but later left science to pursue her passion and become an actress.

Tridha made her acting debut with Bengali film Mishawr Rawhoshyo, which received positive reviews and turned out to be a commercial success, however, she didn't have a lead role in the movie. Over the span of her career, Tridha worked in several languages including Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and others. However, in 10 years, the actress has no solo hit. The actress also later tried her luck in television and made her debut with the show Dahleez.

However, every actor gets that one project that changes their life. For Tridha, it was Aashram opposite Bobby Deol, after which she rose to fame and became a star. The actress played Babita, a disciple of Baba Nirala (played by Bobby Deol) who begins an intimate relationship with the fraud godman. Though the actress created controversy for her bold scenes with Bobby Deol, the show also gave her the much-needed recognition.

After Aashram, the actress worked in another hit series Bandish Bandits which was also much loved by the audience. She continued to work in both OTT and films and starred in Zee5’s The Chargesheet, as well as acted in a Bengali film called Boomerang. She is now expected to return as Babita in the fourth season of Aashram. The new season is expected to be released in December this year.

