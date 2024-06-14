Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Massive fire breaks out at shopping mall in Kolkata; no casualties reported

GAIL (India) Limited launches ‘Waah Kya Energy Hai’ campaign to promote clean and sustainable fuel choices

PM Modi meets French President Macron on sidelines of G7 Summit in Italy

The Menopausal Metamorphosis: Navigating the Emotional Rollercoaster

Bollywood's most successful actor has 74 hits, more than Shah Rukh, Amitabh, Salman, Akshay; still not called superstar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

GAIL (India) Limited launches ‘Waah Kya Energy Hai’ campaign to promote clean and sustainable fuel choices

The Menopausal Metamorphosis: Navigating the Emotional Rollercoaster

Bollywood's most successful actor has 74 hits, more than Shah Rukh, Amitabh, Salman, Akshay; still not called superstar

7 most expensive things owned by Kartik Aaryan

Signs of iron deficiency in women

8 animals with powerful healing abilities

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Meet actress who made debut with Salman Khan, risked career for love, quit acting after marriage, her husband is..

Bollywood's most successful actor has 74 hits, more than Shah Rukh, Amitabh, Salman, Akshay; still not called superstar

Dharmendra Bilotia to star in Rajasthani web series on migrant workers' struggles

HomeWorld

World

PM Modi meets French President Macron on sidelines of G7 Summit in Italy

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen partnerships in different areas, including defence, nuclear, space, climate action and education

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Jun 14, 2024, 04:05 PM IST

PM Modi meets French President Macron on sidelines of G7 Summit in Italy
Image source: X/@MEAIndia
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G7 Summit and discussed ways to further strengthen partnerships in various domains. The two leaders were seen sharing a hug as they met.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal took to X, stating that the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen partnerships in different areas, including defence, nuclear, space, climate action and education.

The MEA Spokesperson further said that both leaders also exchanged views on key global and regional issues.

"Taking Strategic Partnership to new levels! PM @narendramodi met President @EmmanuelMacron of France on the sidelines of the 50th G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy. The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen partnership including in areas of defence, nuclear, space, education, climate action, digital public infrastructure, critical technologies, connectivity and culture. They also exchanged views on key global and regional issues," Jaiswal stated on X.

Prime Minister Modi is currently in Italy to attend the 50th Summit of the Group of Seven (G7). He arrived in Italy's Apulia late Thursday night (local time) to attend the Summit, where India is invited as an outreach country.

Following his bilateral meeting with the French President, he will also hold bilateral meetings with other world leaders, including Rishi Sunak and G7 Presidency's leader, Giorgia Meloni.

As PM Modi touched down at Brindisi Airport in Apulia, he was received by India's Ambassador to Italy, Vani Rao, and other officials.

This marks PM Modi's first trip abroad after assuming office for the third consecutive term.

"PM @narendramodi touches down at Brindisi airport in Apulia, Italy. Agenda includes participation in the Outreach session of the G7 Summit & substantive interactions with the global leaders on the sidelines. An action-packed day awaits!" the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, wrote in a post on X.

The G7 summit is taking place at the luxurious Borgo Egnazia resort in Italy's Apulia region from June 13-15. PM Modi is attending the summit at the invitation of Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi, in his departure statement, said that he is glad that his first state visit in the third consecutive term is to Italy for the G7 Summit. He recalled his previous visit to Italy and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's visits to India, which have contributed significantly to enhancing bilateral ties.

It will be India's 11th participation and PM Modi's fifth consecutive participation at the G7 Summit.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This film featured two superstars, got shelved, actor never worked in Bollywood again, actress is now going viral for...

Chandu Champion public review: Netizens hail Kabir Khan’s ‘masterclass’, call it Kartik Aaryan’s career-best film

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu's grandson Devansh got richer by Rs 1.7 crore at age 9, here's how

Hamare Baarah release halted by Supreme Court after Islamophobia charges, judges call trailer 'offensive'

Weeks before her wedding to Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant says she is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement