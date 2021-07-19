Tridha Choudhary reveals struggles of playing a sex worker in 'Aashram', says ‘Women are frequently sexualised’

‘Women are frequently sexualised’, Tridha Choudhary reveals struggles of playing a sex worker in 'Aashram'

The actress recently opened up about how actors are sexualised and her struggle while playing a sex worker in an interview with The Free Press Journal.

She said,“Actors, especially women, are frequently sexualised after being cast in a particular role. As an actor I know the limit of intimacy that I have agreed to for a role in particular. In Aashram, I know my character is that of a sex worker, so there will be intimacy on screen. But when I shoot for that I am placing my trust on the entire unit of the film. People need to understand that when an actor has agreed to an intimate scene, there is a lot of effort that has gone into it. It is not as if I am enjoying the experience of shooting that sequence. I feel the edit team of Aashram could have done a better job and portrayed me in a more aesthetic manner,”

“Also, the production team should have taken care of instances when these intimate scenes were being circulated on pornographic sites. The makers have to be aware of such digital footprints of their show and take quick action to block them or refuse them access. India needs to have laws where such actions need to be punished with an iron hand. Just because it is on the web does not mean that it can be circulated on the dark web. As actors we need to have right that will guarantee zero abuse of our work for the sake of sexual gratification. The producers need to regulate instances where sexually intimate web content is barred from being used as pornographic content on another website,” “

She also said that weird things happen on social media.

“Something weird happened to me lately on social media. I posted something generic about marriage and divorce. I was talking about toxic equations in relationships. But the tabloids immediately started writing about it and portrayed me in a negative light. I was even linked to someone, only because I put out a post. Social media is a place where we can voice our opinions, but an actor’s post must not be used to sensationalise gossip around him/ her. This particular brand of sexism is not just insensitive but also inhumane at the same time,”

“Right now, I’m busy shooting for the second season of ‘Aashram’. We were supposed to start shooting in April but because of the second wave of Covid, the schedule was delayed. It is now scheduled to begin in September.

"My character takes a completely different turn and I am looking forward to playing the detailed nuances now"

Even for the second season of Bandish Bandits, we begin shooting soon. I have also signed another film with a Bollywood A-lister, details of which I can’t reveal now,” she said.

For the unversed, She won the title, Calcutta Times Fresh Face 2011. Her first movie was ‘Mishawr Rawhoshyo’ in 2013, directed by Srijit Mukherji.